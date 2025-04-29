^

Entertainment

Kyline Alcantara's camp reacts to Kobe Paras' mom Jackie Forster's 'misleading' statement

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2025 | 2:00pm
Kyline Alcantara's camp reacts to Kobe Paras' mom Jackie Forster's 'misleading' statement
Kyline (left) and Kobe
Rustan's / Released; Kobe Paras via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Kyline Alcantara released a statement as defense against the accusations of Kobe Paras' mother, Jackie Forster.  

Zamantha, the girlfriend of Kyline’s brother Robin, said that Jackie's statement is "misleading and untrue."

“As a mother, I respect your instinct to protect your family. However, having lived with Kyline and Kobe, I saw the situation up close, and I can confidently say much of what has been said is untrue and deeply misleading,” Zamantha said. 

"Kobe confided in me before he left, and I listened with empathy because mental health is important. His feelings are valid but so is the truth. The narrative being pushed twists facts and unfairly attacks Kyline’s character,” she added. 

Zamantha said that Jackie's statement is “public attack disguised as concern.”

“Kyline is not, and has never been, manipulative or abusive. She has been nothing but supportive toward Kobe,” she said. 

Trisha Villanueva, Kyline’s friend, called out Jackie for allegedly missing "so many details" in her statement. 

“Where was the part na Kobe was also aggressively telling Kai (Kyline) na ‘ARE YOU CHEATING ON ME?! YOU’RE DISGUSTING?!’ Even if she was only talking to someone na Kobe knows damn well na kababata ni Kai?” she said. 

“PHYSICALLY ASSAULTED him?? Big words lol, have you forgotten how tall and big your son is?! Kai literally looks like a baby hamster beside Kobe.”

RELATED'A victim of your own doing': Jackie Forster defends son Kobe Paras vs Kyline Alcantara

KOBE PARAS

KYLINE ALCANTARA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Joel Torre 'goes missing' to promote advocacy vs RSV

Joel Torre 'goes missing' to promote advocacy vs RSV

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 hours ago
For a while there, people thought veteran actor Joel Torre had gone missing.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Incognito&rsquo; cast braves snowstorms, finds brotherhood in Japan

‘Incognito’ cast braves snowstorms, finds brotherhood in Japan

By Kane Errol Choa | 14 hours ago
ABS-CBN’s hit action series “Incognito” continues to captivate and thrill viewers, maintaining high primetime...
Entertainment
fbtw
Apl.de.ap, J. Rey Soul shocked over Lapu-Lapu Day Festival car ramming in Vancouver

Apl.de.ap, J. Rey Soul shocked over Lapu-Lapu Day Festival car ramming in Vancouver

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Filipino-American singers Apl.de.ap and J. Rey Soul expressed sympathy for the victims and their families after a car plowed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nora Aunor's hospital bills, debts paid by Marcos &mdash; Palace

Nora Aunor's hospital bills, debts paid by Marcos — Palace

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally paid the hospital bill and the debts of the late National Artist Nora Aunor.
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Baguio is the ideal place for bonding, reminiscing and eating

Why Baguio is the ideal place for bonding, reminiscing and eating

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
I was having lunch with cousins last month when we started talking about our plans for the Holy Week.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
At 30, Alisah Bonaobra looks to explore jazz and the broadway stage

At 30, Alisah Bonaobra looks to explore jazz and the broadway stage

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
The Pinay singer Alisah Bonaobra had a successful birthday concert in the US, her home base, titled “Alisah @30,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
TV5 &lsquo;Sing Galing&rsquo; semi-finalists share the toughest part of the show

TV5 ‘Sing Galing’ semi-finalists share the toughest part of the show

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Performing the songs that they are not familiar with is the toughest part of TV5’s “Sing Galing,” according...
Entertainment
fbtw
TJ Trinidad surprises Jericho Rosales on &lsquo;Quezon&rsquo; set

TJ Trinidad surprises Jericho Rosales on ‘Quezon’ set

By Patricia Dela Roca | 14 hours ago
TJ Trinidad recently made a visit to the set of the upcoming historical biopic “Quezon,” surprising its cast and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sparkle artist Kevin Dasom, titleholders share achievements as pageant kings

Sparkle artist Kevin Dasom, titleholders share achievements as pageant kings

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 22 hours ago
At a press conference at Okada Manila last Sunday, April 27, the handsome trio was asked about their achievements as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards starts training to become pilot

Alden Richards starts training to become pilot

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards started his training to become a pilot. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with