Kyline Alcantara's camp reacts to Kobe Paras' mom Jackie Forster's 'misleading' statement

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Kyline Alcantara released a statement as defense against the accusations of Kobe Paras' mother, Jackie Forster.

Zamantha, the girlfriend of Kyline’s brother Robin, said that Jackie's statement is "misleading and untrue."

“As a mother, I respect your instinct to protect your family. However, having lived with Kyline and Kobe, I saw the situation up close, and I can confidently say much of what has been said is untrue and deeply misleading,” Zamantha said.

"Kobe confided in me before he left, and I listened with empathy because mental health is important. His feelings are valid but so is the truth. The narrative being pushed twists facts and unfairly attacks Kyline’s character,” she added.

Zamantha said that Jackie's statement is “public attack disguised as concern.”

“Kyline is not, and has never been, manipulative or abusive. She has been nothing but supportive toward Kobe,” she said.

Trisha Villanueva, Kyline’s friend, called out Jackie for allegedly missing "so many details" in her statement.

“Where was the part na Kobe was also aggressively telling Kai (Kyline) na ‘ARE YOU CHEATING ON ME?! YOU’RE DISGUSTING?!’ Even if she was only talking to someone na Kobe knows damn well na kababata ni Kai?” she said.

“PHYSICALLY ASSAULTED him?? Big words lol, have you forgotten how tall and big your son is?! Kai literally looks like a baby hamster beside Kobe.”

RELATED: 'A victim of your own doing': Jackie Forster defends son Kobe Paras vs Kyline Alcantara