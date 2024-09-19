^

Joshua Garcia in Filipino dub of 'Inside Out 2,' a first on Disney+

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 8:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Joshua Garcia will lend his voice for the Filipino dub of "Inside Out 2" when the latest Pixar film hits streaming platform Disney+ later this month.

The sequel to 2015's "Inside Out" will be the first movie on Disney's streaming platform to have a Filipino dub.

Joshua will voice minor character Lance Slashblade, the dramatic anime hero some of the core emotions bump into in the memory vault of Riley's mind, originally voiced by YouTuber and voice actor Yong Yea.

In a media event held in Shangri-La at the Fort in Taguig yesterday, a week ahead of "Inside Out 2" dropping on Disney+, Joshua shared he accepted the voice acting job since he's a fan of Disney-Pixar animation and anime.

He did admit some difficulties during the hour-long dubbing session like his mouth drying, but halfway through, he got used to the process, comparing himself to a machine that just needed to go through the mill.

"'Yung character ko rito makata, ang lalim ng Tagalog, parang nasa play! Laki ng emotion, doon ako na-challenge," the actor added.

Asked about the importance of being able to do voice acting, his first for animation, Joshua said it was still acting and it's where one can really let their talents shine.

"Ibang experience talaga siya from ikaw ang mag-a-act," Joshua continued, showering his praises for voice actors. "Mas lumawak 'yung knowledge ko sa art and acting ko dahil ginawa ko 'to."

If given the chance to voice any other character in the film, Joshua said he'd give Anger a try not because he's always angry but given the deepness of his voice.

Joshua also said he was open to more voice dubbing opportunities, teasing Disney Philippines representatives in the area about any openings.

In the Philippines, "Inside Out 2" is the fourth-highest-grossing film and the second-highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Globally, it still holds the biggest box office haul of 2024 and already overtook "Frozen 2" as the highest-grossing animated film ever.

