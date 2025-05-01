Jomari Yllana focuses on his other passion

When he was still in public service, Jomari Yllana, who is ending his successful, nine-year term as Parañaque District 1 councilor this June, was able to evade offers to act on the big screen and even on TV.

Every now and then, “Ang Probinsyano” would call, GMA would call and Jomari had to decline. “I want to be present in every flag ceremony, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., that’s my type of work. No workout. No gym.”

His political stint was “very, very fulfilling,” although he missed showbiz every day. “I miss the craft, the world of make-believe,” Jomari said.

He did five episodes of “Call My Manager,” an adaptation of a Turkish drama and comedy series that is set to air late this year.

He plays a “very powerful character” that is a politician and bandit, similar to Robert de Niro or Al Pacino. Erik Matti is at the helm. Dondon Monteverde is the producer.

“It was great doing the role after a long time of not acting,” disclosed Jomari. “My character is bad. Warm up ko ‘yun to return to acting.”

“I’m looking actually more excited with production. When you’re an actor, you have to be physically prepared. It’s so hard to lose weight. I don’t weigh myself. Takot ako,” he added.

“As long as I can still memorize the dialogue in the script, I will accept film offers,” Jomari said. “I’m very excited.”

It will be remembered that Jomari, whose full name is José María Garchitorena Yllana, rose to fame as one-third of the 1990s teen group Gwapings.

Thankfully, the 48-year-old actor is not yet taking any maintenance medicines.

“I take ginseng with different kinds of vitamins,” Jomari admitted. “I’m half a century old. Together with the preparation of returning to showbiz, I still have a few good years to compete as a race car driver.”

“I will make my preparations. Body, mind and soul. Pagsasabayin ko na. I have an eye condition. I take stem cell treatment for my eyes,” he shared.

Jomari recently colored his hair aluminum — thanks to Celeste Tuviera who maintains his hair. “I have a few wrinkles here and there,” Jomari said. “I have to address a few issues with my body.”

“I was invited to join that recent Bench fashion show, but I was just thinking about that. I know the body is not yet ready. I was really invited and we were given tickets to watch. The Bench fashion show was exciting,” he said.

“We’re doing our own fashion show in Okada in the Ber-months. I would love Bench to be part of that also.”

Jomari has set his sights on his other passion, motorcar racing. In the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, motorcar racing was at its peak. Unfortunately, however, the sport became less popular in the decades that followed.

Yllana Racing, in partnership with Okada Manila, brings back one of the country’s most anticipated racing events, Motorsport Carnivale, opening on May 4.

Motorcar racing is not just Jomari’s hobby for nearly three decades, but more of his passion. “We have awakened a sleeping giant,” Jomari excitedly said. “Through this event, we were reminded of the passion that fuels our local motorsport scene — and we’re just getting started.

“That’s the target this time. We have prepared a few exciting events for international factor. Given the time, we need this 2025 event to take off. When this one takes off, expect next year that we’ll do international events already.”

Jomari keeps the faith that his friends in Gwapings — Eric Fructuoso and Mark Anthony Fernandez — can show up in the Motorsport Carnivale. “Para naman we can have a reunion, anyway Abby Viduya is here,” Jomari said. “I would love to see us in a new photo together.

“Eric did Motocross with Yamaha before. Whenever we see each other, we talk about our days as Gwapings together.

“All of us the talents of Tito Douglas (Quijano) would always joke and make fun of each other. But dikit-dikit na ang mga pusod namin.”

On June 21 and 22, Motorsport Carnivale will stage the biggest rally event in the Philippines and close down main roads in the area of Entertainment City, where a special stage will be built for rally, similar to the style of Monaco.

“It will be a night race,” said Jomari. “Rikki (Dy-Liacco) is looking at 25 to 40 maximum participants. So, they will be cream of the crop in a super special stage. We will have to close roads and end on the Boardwalk also so spectators will see.”

“We have the venue. We have the city in support of this. Parañaque LGU (local government unit) is here supporting the sport, road safety, tourism and everything that follows.

“We are all excited with the races in the heart of Metro Manila, in the city of Parañaque. We found the venue. We found the home. The layout is simple. In the heart of Metro Manila,” said he.

“We got the support of the biggest integrated resort and casino, Okada Manila, the major sponsor of this event. We are proud to be part of it. We found the home of motorsport in the Philippines.”

Since the time of the Gwapings, when Jomari was still a teenager and a young actor, he was among the brave ones who joined groups who would go to Greenhills and race for bets.

“There was somebody who would go around and collect the bets,” Jomari recalled. “That ran for two to three years. It was like the first ‘Fast and the Furious.’ I was among those who got caught by Mayor Jinggoy (Ejercito) doing those illegal races.”

Then, in 1996, Jomari was picked by Toyota Team Tom’s to be a professional race car driver. “I learned a lot from that. That started my advocacy for road safety and to promote legal races. That was until 2002.”

His dad (Andres Yllana) urged him to retire when his eldest, Andre, was born. “Sabi ng dad ko, narating mo na lahat,” Jomari shared. “Hindi pa international, I told him. He said ‘wag na. baka diyan ka pa ma-chambahan. May apo na ako. May anak ka na.”

Jomari retired for a good 10 years. However, in 2011, he launched Yllana Racing Team, competed in South Korea and became the first Filipino podium finisher at the Yeongam International Circuit in 2014.

“Now, we’re bringing back the available races, local and internationals racers and professional racing teams,” said Jomari. “We’re opening the doors in the heart of Metro Manila.”