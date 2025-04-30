NBI asked to probe document linking Lakas-CMD, House to alleged Duterte plot

MANILA, Philippines — After a House leader was linked to an alleged plot against Duterte-aligned candidates, the dominant political party, Lakas-CMD, asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the source and spread of the so-called “Oplan Horus” document.

House Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe, whose signature appeared in the document published by The Manila Times, denied involvement and said the document falsified his signature to make it appear he was behind efforts to undermine the Dutertes in the 2025 midterm polls.

Dalipe filed cyberlibel charges against the publication on April 28. The document claimed the alleged attacks were discussed in an April 22 meeting and implicated Dalipe and his political party, Lakas-CMD.

The document lists strategies such as fast-tracking Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial and cooperating with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the investigation and possible arrest of Sens. Bong Go and Bato dela Rosa.

These are in connection with former President Rodrigo Duterte administration’s drug war, which left over 7,000 government-documented extrajudicial killings.

This prompted the party to request a “full and exhaustive probe” from the NBI on Wednesday, April 30.

In a letter addressed to NBI Director Jaime Santiago, Lakas-CMD Executive Director Anna Capella Velasco called for the bureau’s “immediate intervention” on behalf of Dalipe.

“It has caused significant reputational damage not only to the Office of the Majority Leader, but also to the House of Representatives and the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats,” Velasco said.

The party asked the NBI to identify the individuals or groups behind the document and determine how it was obtained and published by a major news outlet.

Lakas-CMD further requested the bureau to coordinate with social media platforms like Meta to conduct digital forensics and trace the document’s origin and online spread.

The alliance also urged the NBI to file appropriate criminal charges based on the findings of its investigation.

“We are prepared to submit all available evidence, including the published document, screenshots of social media posts, digital copies, and sworn statements, to assist your investigation,” the letter read.

Lakas-CMD said it “strongly believes” the creation and dissemination of the document involves not just cyberlibel but also identity fraud. The party also suggested this may be part of a broader “dangerous pattern of disinformation” surrounding the elections.

“It involves not only the identity and integrity of a high-ranking public official but also the credibility of our democratic institutions ahead of the 2025 midterm elections,” the letter added.

Lakas-CMD has publicly endorsed the admin-backed Alyansa senatorial slate, asking its member-governors, mayors and local leaders to secure the pro-Marcos bets' win.

In pre-election surveys, candidates from Alyansa and the Duterte-aligned PDP-Laban are competing for spots in the winning circle. While most administration bets are leading, only a few from the PDP-Laban slate, such as Go and Dela Rosa, also rank within the top contenders.

