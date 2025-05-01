^

Beabadoobee coming back to Manila for August show

Patricia Dela Roca - The Philippine Star
May 1, 2025 | 12:00am
Beabadoobee returns to Manila for her 'beabadoobee Asia Tour 2025' on Aug. 12 at the New Frontier Theater.
STAR / File

Filipino-British singer Beabadoobee is set to perform once again for her home crowd as she returns to Manila for her “beabadoobee Asia Tour 2025” on Aug. 12 at the New Frontier Theater.

The tour marks her second time in the country since her “Beatopia Tour 2022,” which took place in the same venue, and follows the release of her chart-topping album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

Fans can expect to hear live performances of listener favorites such as Real Man, the perfect pair, Glue Song and Take A Bite.

Beabadoobee will also be stopping in Singapore (Aug. 4), Bangkok (Aug. 6) and Taipei (Aug. 9) before heading to Manila.

On her Facebook page, the singer shared her excitement for the Asian legs of her tour, fondly referring to her upcoming Manila stop as “coming back home.”

Tickets will be available through the Mastercard Presale from May 6, the Live Nation Presale on May 7 via its official website, and the General Onsale starting May 8 at 12 p.m. via TicketNet’s official website.

Ticket prices range from P1,750 for balcony seats to P5,550 for standing floor access.

Born in Iloilo and raised in London, Beabadoobee (also stylized as beabadoobee) has risen to international fame with a string of critically acclaimed releases and over five billion global streams. She has earned multiple BRIT Award nominations, and sold-out shows at major venues, including London’s Alexandra Palace and LA’s Greek Theatre.

Aside from headlining her own tours, she’s also graced the stages of major music festivals such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Governors Ball, and Reading & Leeds, and has performed alongside global superstars Taylor Swift and The 1975 on tour.

Entertainment
Latest
