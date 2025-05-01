^

Boy Abunda’s ‘love affair’ with ‘La Carmela’

Hello Dolly - Dolly Anne Cavajal - The Philippine Star
May 1, 2025 | 12:00am
Boy Abundaâ€™s â€˜love affairâ€™ with â€˜La Carmelaâ€™
Boy So and Boy Abunda.
STAR / File

Tito Boy Abunda and I have something in common. When Manila life wears us out, we both  fly to our second home, La Carmela de Boracay (LCDB).

The owner of the popular resort , Boy So, is our dear friend who’s a true-to-life Santa Claus. La Carmela celebrated its 20th anniversary with a bang last April 26. Its tagline goes “Happy Morning , Happy Twenty.”

VMX stars Matt Francisco, Jenn Rosa, Yen Durano and RJ de Vera.

Of course, Tito Boy, his longtime partner, Bong Quintana and I joined the revelry. Also at the event were newly crowned Miss Eco International Alexie Brooks, Sitti, Duncan Ramos, Princess Velasco, Kreonz Band, VMX stars Matt Francisco, Jenn Rosa, Yen Durano and RJ de Vera.

Princess Velasco

Boy So recalled how Tito Boy  was instrumental in the “birth” of La Carmela. “In 2005, I had no idea what to build in Boracay,” he said. “It was Boy, who suggested that I come up with a budget-friendly family resort.”

“Walang La Carmela kung hindi dahil kay Boy Abunda,” he added.

That explains why a huge photo of the King of Talk is displayed  at the entrance of the resort. No wonder a lot of people think that he owns La Carmela de Boracay. But it’s right to say that “ilang poste ng Carmela ay kay Boy Abunda.”

Moi with Carmela So, daughter of Boy So (the resort hotel is named after her).

Tito Boy is all praises for Boy So. “He is the kind of friend who is always willing to help,” he pointed out. “But Boy So does not ask for anything in return.”

In his speech, the King of Talk also revealed that when Pia Wurtzbach lost for the second time in Bb. Pilipinas, she got so depressed that she stayed in LCBD for a month to recover. That’s the magic of La Carmela. Staying in Boy So’s resort really works wonders.

With general manager Love Apelado.

I wish I could freeze time whenever I’m there. Countless celebs seek refuge in LCDB. Many shows have been shot  in the resort like “Going Bulilit,” “Bubble Gang,” “ASAP,” “Growing Up,” “Pangarap na Bituin,” the movie of Robin Padilla with Kris Aquino and a lot more.

Boy So, Miss Eco International Alexie Brooks and moi.

What a blast we had at the anniversary bash. Tito Boy told me that he composed the new catchy jingle of LCDB. That’s how emotionally invested he is in the resort which is his brainchild. Aside from the anniversary, we also celebrated the joys of friendship and living la vida de Carmela de Bora.

(Special thanks to the efficient staff of LCDB, especially my miga Love Apelado Ojoy and Alma Abian.)

Duncan Ramos and Sitti.

 

