4 fashionista-friendly movies, series to stream for costume inspiration

'Minx' and 'Kill Bill' are some of the titles that feature fashionable, trendy wardrobe.

MANILA, Philippines — It's September, and it is time to join the world in celebrating the biggest fashion events.

It is that time of the year when top designers, celebrities and fashion icons head for the fashion capitals of the world — such as New York, London, Milan, and Paris — to showcase the latest fashion trends and unveil new collections. Fashionistas won’t be caught splashing their exquisite styles anywhere else.

But the best of fashion is not limited to the runways and red carpets of Fashion Week. Truth is that some of the most stylish looks can be found on screen, as cinema steps up to share the fashion limelight with the best-known runways in the world.

Lionsgate Play, a streaming service that streams premium and curated content with a PLDT Home account for P79 per month, picks this time of the year to encourage everyone to check out four titles guaranteed to present impeccable fashion choices and immortalize classic fashion trends that will never go out of style.

1. 'Kill Bill'

Quentin Tarantino’s "Kill Bill" is more than just a masterclass in action choreography and storytelling; it's a gold mine for fashion enthusiasts.

The iconic canary yellow tracksuit worn by Uma Thurman’s character, The Bride, is so recognizable that it has become a Halloween staple.

Even the most minor characters were dressed to kill (often literally), donning Japanese-inspired kimonos to leather jackets and boots, making it a must-watch for anyone looking for serious style inspiration.

La La Land

2. 'La La Land'

If you're a fan of classic Hollywood glamor, you can't go wrong with "La La Land."

From Emma Stone’s flowing dresses in vibrant primary colors to Ryan Gosling’s sharp suits, this movie isn't just a love letter to jazz but is also a tribute to timeless fashion.

The film’s costume designer, Mary Zophres, drew inspiration from the Golden Age of Hollywood, giving us a modern-day take on old-school glamor.

Even though most of us may veer towards tracksuits and loungewear these days, this film reminds us of the magic of dressing up.

Minx

3. 'Minx'

Set in the 1970s, "Minx" centers around a young feminist who starts an erotic magazine for women.

The show is a sartorial celebration of an era known for its boldness and experimentation. With bell-bottoms, psychedelic prints, and fabulous accessories, "Minx" captures the free-spirited essence of the '70s.

It might just inspire you to incorporate some retro flair into your own wardrobe.

Mad Men

4. 'Mad Men'

We can't talk about fashion on screen without mentioning "Mad Men."

Set in the 1960s, this critically acclaimed series is a feast for the eyes. With impeccable attention to detail, the show's costume designer Janie Bryant created an authentic wardrobe that perfectly captures the style and societal norms of the time.

From Don Draper's perfectly tailored suits to Joan Holloway’s curve-hugging dresses, every character's outfit tells a story and adds depth to their character development.

Whether you're prepping for Fashion Week or simply looking to elevate your everyday style, these Lionsgate Play titles provide a masterclass in fashion inspiration. Time to grab some popcorn, sit back, and take notes.

RELATED: Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this September 2024