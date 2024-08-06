'House of the Dragon' to end after Season 4 — showrunner

MANILA, Philippines — HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" will come to a close after its fourth season, showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal confirmed.

"House of the Dragon" recently wrapped up its second season, only eight episodes long because of the 2023 Hollywood strikes, with a mellow tease of what's to come in Season 3.

The show was greenlit for a third season before Season 2 even premiered, but Condal announced the series will likely end in the season after that.

Condal also said Season 3 is being written at the moment and will enter production early next year, though he wasn't sure if it would have eight episodes again or go back to the original 10.

George R.R. Martin, whose "A Song of Ice and Fire" is the basis of the two shows, previously said it would take four 10-episode seasons to tell the "Dance of the Dragons" story arc.

Condal addressed some fans' reactions to how Season 2 ended, particularly how it stopped short of showing the Battle of the Gullet where some key figures will clash.

"We were trying to give the Gullet the time and the space that it deserves," he said, calling it among the most-anticipated action events in the story. "Obviously, as anybody that's seen the finale, we're building to that event. That event will happen very shortly in terms of the storytelling of 'House of the Dragon'."

The showrunner added the series' team "wanted to build some anticipation" toward the battle, this after Season 2 showed the Battle of Rook's Rest and the Red Sowing.

HBO is also currently working on "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," set a century before the events of "Game of Thrones," and recently released images from production.

