^

Entertainment

'House of the Dragon' to end after Season 4 — showrunner

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 3:22pm
'House of the Dragon' to end after Season 4 â�� showrunner
Emma Darcy and Matt Smith on the hit HBO series 'House of the Dragon'
HBO / Released

MANILA, Philippines — HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" will come to a close after its fourth season, showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal confirmed.

"House of the Dragon" recently wrapped up its second season, only eight episodes long because of the 2023 Hollywood strikes, with a mellow tease of what's to come in Season 3.

The show was greenlit for a third season before Season 2 even premiered, but Condal announced the series will likely end in the season after that.

Condal also said Season 3 is being written at the moment and will enter production early next year, though he wasn't sure if it would have eight episodes again or go back to the original 10.

George R.R. Martin, whose "A Song of Ice and Fire" is the basis of the two shows, previously said it would take four 10-episode seasons to tell the "Dance of the Dragons" story arc.

Related: HBO renews 'House of the Dragon' ahead of Season 2 premiere

Condal addressed some fans' reactions to how Season 2 ended, particularly how it stopped short of showing the Battle of the Gullet where some key figures will clash.

"We were trying to give the Gullet the time and the space that it deserves," he said, calling it among the most-anticipated action events in the story. "Obviously, as anybody that's seen the finale, we're building to that event. That event will happen very shortly in terms of the storytelling of 'House of the Dragon'."

The showrunner added the series' team "wanted to build some anticipation" toward the battle, this after Season 2 showed the Battle of Rook's Rest and the Red Sowing.

HBO is also currently working on "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," set a century before the events of "Game of Thrones," and recently released images from production.

RELATED: LIST: 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 characters to root for

vuukle comment

GAME OF THRONES

HBO

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A child-friendly show that&rsquo;s like &lsquo;Tabing Ilog&rsquo;

A child-friendly show that’s like ‘Tabing Ilog’

By Kane Errol Choa | 16 hours ago
Knowledge Channel, in partnership with the National Council for Children’s Television, is launching three new child-friendly...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Thank you': Top celebrities to Carlos Yulo for 2 gold medals at Paris Olympics

'Thank you': Top celebrities to Carlos Yulo for 2 gold medals at Paris Olympics

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrities reacted and praised Carlos Yulo for winning two gold medals in the Paris Olympics 2024.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Negosyo Goals&rsquo; enters its 4th season

‘Negosyo Goals’ enters its 4th season

By Leah C. Salterio | 16 hours ago
The humble beginnings in business of content creator and social media bigwig Anna Magkawas have taught her the ropes to navigate...
Entertainment
fbtw
MLD Entertainment debuts P-pop group New:ID

MLD Entertainment debuts P-pop group New:ID

By Lance Joseph Martinez | 16 hours ago
As the P-pop genre continues to gain traction, new boy group New:ID is set to introduce their unique identity to the public,...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Security concerns&rsquo; force cancellation of 'Lost Sabungeros' world premiere at Cinemalaya

‘Security concerns’ force cancellation of 'Lost Sabungeros' world premiere at Cinemalaya

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
“Lost Sabungeros” appeared to have stirred up more interest if not intrigue following the sudden cancellation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GMA contractors seek to dismiss sexual harassment charges from Sandro Muhlach

GMA contractors seek to dismiss sexual harassment charges from Sandro Muhlach

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
GMA independent contractors Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz are seeking for the dismissal of Sandro Muhlach's sexual harassment...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ricky Lee admires GMA for 'taking risk' in making 'Pulang Araw'
Exclusive

Ricky Lee admires GMA for 'taking risk' in making 'Pulang Araw'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
National Artist Ricky Lee admires GMA-7 for continuously making shows that feature Philippine history. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Mother Lily's memorial service starts in Quezon City

Mother Lily's memorial service starts in Quezon City

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
The Monteverde family released a statement regarding the passing of Regal Films matriarch Lily Monteverde. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano eyeing Brat Summer look; shares tips for &lsquo;aesthetic&rsquo; feed goals
Exclusive

Liza Soberano eyeing Brat Summer look; shares tips for ‘aesthetic’ feed goals

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at her launch last week as new BYS brand ambassador together with TikTok star...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with