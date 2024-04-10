^

'Game of Thrones' spin-off on Jon Snow now 'off the table' — Kit Harington

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 1:44pm
'Game of Thrones' spin-off on Jon Snow now 'off the table' â�� Kit Harington
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones"
HBO / Released

MANILA, Philippines — British actor Kit Harington, best known for portraying Jon Snow on "Game of Thrones," announced a spin-off series about the character is no longer in development.

Harington is promoting his latest movie "Blood for Dust" and he told Screen Rant the latest updates about a Jon Snow spin-off.

The actor admitted he did not want discuss the project while it was developing for fear of leaks, leading to theories, assumptions and false hopes. 

"Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it," Harington said.

"Currently, it's not. Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough," Harington said. "So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

In "Game of Thrones" based on George R.R. Martin's books, Snow learns that he is not a bastard son of Ned Stark but a trueborn sorn of Rhaegar Targaryen and heir to the Iron Throne.

He, however, shuns the crown, kills Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, and is exiled to the cold north beyond the Wall.

The spin-off would have potentially explored Snow's exile with the Wildlings and his direwolf Ghost as they face the unknown terrors of the North.

RELATED: George R.R. Martin, Emilia Clarke say 'Jon Snow' show was Kit Harington's idea

Clarke previously said the idea behind the show came from Harington himself, "It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

Martin confirmed Clarke's comments in his blog post, saying that Harington even brought in the writers and showrunners and his own team.

Harington received two Emmy nominations for his role as Snow, one for supporting actor and the other for lead actor, and after "Blood for Dust" will be seen in "Eternal Return" and the third season of "Industry."

"Game of Thrones" won't have to worry as the second season of "House of the Dragon" is set to drop this year while the first cast announcements for another spin-off show have been confirmed.

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell have been cast as Dunk and Egg in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" which is entering production.

It follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg around Westeros, years before they become the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard and King Aegon V Targaryen — Snow's great-great-grandfather — respectively.

In Martin's books and years after the events of "House of the Dragon," both Aegon V and Ser Duncan pass away in a tragic fire just as Rhaegar is being born, in a way signalling that the Targaryen reign was almost at its end.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' releases season 2 trailers, to debut on June 17

GAME OF THRONES

GEORGE RR MARTIN

JON SNOW

KIT HARINGTON
