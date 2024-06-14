^

Entertainment

HBO renews 'House of the Dragon' ahead of Season 2 premiere

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 12:50pm
HBO renews 'House of the Dragon' ahead of Season 2 premiere
Emma Darcy and Matt Smith on the hit HBO series 'House of the Dragon.'
HBO / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The epic-fantasy series "House of the Dragon" has been renewed for a third season by HBO, a few days before the second season premieres globally.

It is a big improvement from before as it took a week after "House of the Dragon" premiered for HBO to renew the "Game of Thrones" prequel for its upcoming second season.

Author George R.R. Martin, whose books the show is based on, previously said he was working with showrunner Ryan Condal and his team of writers about future seasons.

"We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart," said HBO executive Francesca Orsi in a statement, praising both Martin and Condal.

"We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three," Orsi added.

"House of the Dragon" takes places 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and follows the story of the royal House of Targaryen and its familial battle for the throne during the Dance of the Dragons.

Returning for the second season are Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" premieres on HBO this June 16 (morning of June 17 in the Philippines).

RELATED: WATCH: 'House of the Dragon' releases official Season 2 trailer

vuukle comment

GAME OF THRONES

HBO

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kim Chiu initiated breakup &mdash; Xian Lim

Kim Chiu initiated breakup — Xian Lim

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Xian Lim claimed that it was actress Kim Chiu who initiated their breakup. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Proud stepmom: Heart Evangelista helps Chesi Escudero prepare for 1st prom

Proud stepmom: Heart Evangelista helps Chesi Escudero prepare for 1st prom

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista was ever the proud stepmother as she helped Chesi Escudero prepare for her first prom...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The world is yours': Albie Casi&ntilde;o now a father

'The world is yours': Albie Casiño now a father

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actor Albie Casiño revealed that he is now a father. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Melai Cantiveros to host Bisaya talk show with Kim Chiu, Maymay, BINI as guests
play

Melai Cantiveros to host Bisaya talk show with Kim Chiu, Maymay, BINI as guests

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
There are quite a number of celebrities who are proudly Bisaya, and Melai Cantiveros leads the pack and banks on this fact...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star wars: Nora Aunor, Sharon Cuneta, Maricel Soriano, Vilma Santos up for PMPC Movie Actress of the Year

Star wars: Nora Aunor, Sharon Cuneta, Maricel Soriano, Vilma Santos up for PMPC Movie Actress of the Year

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The 40th Philippine Movie Press Club Star Awards will be a special one to look out for with one category packed with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Binibining Pilipinas bares National Costume top 5 finalists

Binibining Pilipinas bares National Costume top 5 finalists

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 hours ago
In continuation of the pageant preliminaries, the Binibining Pilipinas candidates paraded before the selection committee in...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Live in the moment': Kim Chiu shares beauty secrets
play

'Live in the moment': Kim Chiu shares beauty secrets

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 4 hours ago
Actress Kim Chiu was recently intriduced as new Brilliant Skin Essentials endorser in The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan...
Entertainment
fbtw
Businesswoman fulfills childhood dream to tap Kim Chiu as company's endorser

Businesswoman fulfills childhood dream to tap Kim Chiu as company's endorser

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 4 hours ago
Kim Chiu, then a newbie from Cebu City who broke into the showbiz scene in the mid-2000s, left a lasting impression on a younger...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karla Estrada marks one year of hosting &lsquo;Face 2 Face,&rsquo; open to do other shows

Karla Estrada marks one year of hosting ‘Face 2 Face,’ open to do other shows

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
The first-year celebration of ‘Face 2 Face’ is marked by the Isang Linggong Kasalan, which features four couples...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Pamilya Sagrado&rsquo; is Piolo&rsquo;s comeback series, first grand project for other cast members, director

‘Pamilya Sagrado’ is Piolo’s comeback series, first grand project for other cast members, director

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
The ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment action-thriller series “Pamilya Sagrado” marks many firsts for some of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with