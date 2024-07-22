LIST: 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 characters to root for

MANILA, Philippines — Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” and set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the HBO Original drama series’ "House of the Dragon" Season 2 tells the story of House Targaryen.

In Season 1, available in the Philippines through HBO GO powered by PLDT Home, Viserys I Targaryen passes on and his house is divided between the Greens – led by his son, King Aegon II Targaryen, and the Blacks – led by his daughter Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen. With allegiances being formed, the Season 1 finale also saw Rhaenyra’s second son Prince Lucerys Velaryon killed by Prince Aemond Targaryen and his dragon.

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively.

With five episodes already on HBO GO, the series has no shortage of surprises signature to the franchise and some of Season 2’s characters are proving to be more memorable than others.

Here are some of fans' favorite characters:

1. Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)

Daemon had an incredible character arc in Season 1. Starting as a rogue princewhom everyone thinks wants the throne of his brother Viserys I (Paddy Considine), we saw the charismatic warrior turn into a loving brother and husband. In S1 episode eight, he helps his ailing brother sit on the Iron Throne and gently puts the crown on his head. He also beheads Vaemond Velaryon when he insults Rhaenyra. In S2, Daemon does not want to wait around for Rhaenyra to end her grieving and wants to fight for their birthright.

2. Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)

When will heartache end for Rhaenyra? Possibly never. In S2 episode 1, Rhaenyra grieves over Lucerys’ death. While she doesn’t want a war and wants revenge, she still shows restraint and wants to find a solution without fighting. We love Rhaenyra because even through her anger, she displays restraint.

3. Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell)

Aemond displayed his hatred for Rhaenyra’s children early on in the first season. He lost an eye as a child while fighting with his nephew Lucerys Velaryon. He told his mother that he may have lost an eye but he gained Vhagar, one of the most powerful dragons. We see a little more of this character in S2 episode two. With how Aemond’s history in season one, we can’t help but to feel for his character.

4. Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel)

As a member of the Kingsguard, Ser Criston is often seen breaking his oath and allegiance – first with Rhaenyra in season one and currently with Queen Alicent. By the end of episode two of the new season, he has replaced Aegon’s grandfather Otto Hightower as the King’s Hand. Much like Rhaenyra, we fell for his charm in the beginning and are eager to see what comes his way in this season.

5. Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke)

Alicent is a highly complicated character and would do anything to keep her son on the Iron Throne. While we may not see eye to eye with her, we do respect her character’s development, determination, and how she becomes one of the key players.

6. Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best)

The Queen who never was, Rhaenys Targaryen was married to Corlys Velaryon, Master of Driftmark and the head of House Velaryon. You can never read Rhaenys or predict what she’s going to do, nor will you ever know whose side she’s on until she wants you to know. She flexed her power at the end ofthe first season when she attacked King’s Landing riding on her dragon, Meleys, and more recently in Season 2 when she stands up to Daemon, telling him to let Rhaenyra grieve. While her strength was truly inspiring, we see Rhaenys fall to her death in "House of the Dragon" S2.

7. Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor)

Lord Cregan Stark is on the list simply because he is a Stark. We love Starks – no matter how long or short their appearance is. Cregan pledges his allegiance to the Blacks as he tells Jacaerys that “the Starks do not forget their oath, my prince…” We can’t wait to see more of Cregan!

