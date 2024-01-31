'House of the Dragon' star Milly Alcock is DC's new Supergirl

MANILA, Philippines — Popular "House of the Dragon" star Milly Alcock was the first person in mind for James Gunn in DCU's "Supergirl."

Jumping from Marvel to DC, Gunn said on Threads that he had opened up to Peter Safran about it. He and Safran currently served as co-chairperson and co-chief executive officer of DC Studios. Before DC, Gunn directed several Marvel movies, including the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise.

"In case you missed this exciting news yesterday. Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics.

"I was watching 'House of the Dragon' & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes," Gunn said.

In a report on Deadline, the Australian actress will reportedly appear on a DC project before she will headline her own movie titled "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow."

Milly also said she is excited to be part of the popular franchise. "So excited to be a part of the DC fam - thank you so much to James Gunn for trusting me with Kara / Supergirl."

Apart from Milly, actresses Emilia Jones and "Supergirl" voice actress Meg Donnelly were in heavy contention for the role.

Milly rose to fame playing the role of the young Rhaenyra Targaryen on "House of the Dragon," a spin-off of the hugely successful HBO high fantasy series "Game of Thrones."

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' renewed for second season after successful premiere