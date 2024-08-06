^

Entertainment

Sophia Laforteza bonds with 'sister' BINI Aiah ahead of 'Pop Star Academy: Katseye' release

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 2:14pm
Sophia Laforteza bonds with 'sister' BINI Aiah ahead of 'Pop Star Academy: Katseye' release
Katseye's Sophia and BINI Aiah
Sophia Laforteza via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singers Aiah Arceta of P-pop girl group BINI and Sophia Laforteza of global girl group Katseye drew comparisons from fans after posing for a photo together.

Sophia shared on her Instagram account a photo of her and Aiah in short dresses, Sophia in black and Aiah in white, and the two simultaneously pouting their lips.

The photo likely happened during KCON LA where BINI and Katseye were both performers.

"My SIS is Filipina," Sophia wrote in the post's caption. Aiah commented "Sophiaiah?" to which Sophia replied, "can't spell Sophia without Aiah," both comments earning thousands of likes.

Fans of both girl groups gushed over the photo, even singer Gary Valenciano, with many pointing out that the two looked alike.

This August 21, streaming platform Netflix will release "Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE!" which documents the year-long journey to form the girl group where Sophia is the lone Filipina.

Sophia is the daughter of singer, actress and thespian Carla Guevara-Laforteza.

"With unprecedented access, the result is a compelling portrayal of the road to international stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program developed by HYBE and Geffen Records," a synopsis for the show goes.

The Emmy-nominated director of the Michelle Obama documentary "Becoming" Nadia Hallgren helmed the show, while HYBE is a producer along with Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures.

"Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE!" will have eight 50-minute episodes to showcase the formation of Katseye through K-Pop methodologies.

Katseye is set to release its first extended play "SIS (Soft Is Strong)" on August 16, which carries the singles "Debut" and "Touch."

Aiah and the rest of BINI are currently in North America, continuing the group's "Biniverse" tour and are set to hold "The Grand Biniverse" concerts on November 16 and 17 in Araneta Coliseum.

BINI

SOPHIA LAFORTEZA
