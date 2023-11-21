^

Korean Wave

Filipina Sophia Laforteza joins girl group KATSEYE under BTS agency

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 21, 2023 | 12:56pm
Filipina Sophia Laforteza joins girl group KATSEYE under BTS agency
MANILA, Philippines — Filipina Sophia Laforteza topped the reality show "Dream Academy" as she joins HYBE and Geffen's girl group KATSEYE. 

Sophia bested nine other finalists in the reality show as she got a total score of 88.33 from judges' score and voting. 

HYBY and Geffen aims to create the next global girl group. The entertainment company is behind K-pop group BTS. 

In her Instagram account, Sofia thanked her fans for the support. 

"My heart is so full of gratitude, love, and warmth. Thank you for helping me make my dream come true," she wrote.  

"I wish I could hug every single one of you who have been supporting me. Stay tuned for Katseye in 2024," she added. 

Sophia will be joined by Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, and Megan Skiendiel of USA, Yoonchae Jeong of South Korea, and Manon Bannerman of Switzerland.

