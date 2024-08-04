Regal matriarch 'Mother' Lily Monteverde dies

MANILA, Philippines — Regal Entertainment matriarch Lily Monteverde has passed away days after her husband, Remy, died. She was 85.

Her son, University of the Philippines men's basketball coach Goldwin Monteverde, confirmed her passing to GMA News Online via text message.

Monteverde, lovingly called by showbiz insiders and fans as Mother Lily, was known as the producer of some of the biggest film franchises in the Philippines. These include the movie franchises for the Filipino-Chinese family drama "Mano Po" and the horror series "Shake, Rattle & Roll."

Monteverde's husband, Leonardo "Remy" Monteverde, died on July 29 due to pneumonia. He was 86.

Celebrities close to Mother Lily shared their condolences to her family, which also includes film producers Roselle Monteverde and Dondon Monteverde.

"The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. Paalam, Mother Lily," wrote director Lore Reyes on Facebook.

Reyes directed some of the earlier "Shake, Rattle & Roll" films.

Sen. Grace Poe also bid farewell to her "ninang."

"I’m so sorry and sad to hear about Mother Lily’s passing. My Ninang Mother always believed in me and assured me whenever I doubted myself. She has helped so many and she will never be forgotten. She was, and will always be, a Titan in the Philippine movie industry. Our deepest sympathies and condolences to her family and loved ones," wrote the senator on Facebook.

Her parents, the late screen legends Fernando Poe Jr. and Susan Roces, were friends of Monteverde.

