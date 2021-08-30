




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Mother Lily turns 83 with Zoom party
                        

                           
RAZZLE-DAZA  - Pat-P Daza - The Philippine Star
August 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Here’s to many more years of Mother Lily Monteverde’s uniquely beautiful and purposeful living.
                        

                        
She is affectionately called “Mother” by everyone in showbiz and beyond. Just say “mother” and immediately, the name Lily Monteverde comes to mind. After all, she is the matriarch behind Regal Films, the production outfit that produced hundreds of movies and television shows and launched the careers of some of Philippine cinema’s brightest stars in the famous “Regal babies.”



Without a doubt, Lily Monteverde is a pillar of our entertainment industry.



I have known Mother Lily for close to three decades, and to say that she is a colorful character is an understatement. She is a hardworking, brave, passionate, loyal and generous fighter who survived a battle with lung cancer eight years ago.



Last Aug. 19, Mother Lily celebrated her 83rd birthday with a Zoom celebration. It began with a Mass officiated by Archbishop Socrates Villegas, whose homily was heartwarming and touching. He said that because of all she has done to make life beautiful for so many, Mother Lily must be 160 years old. His message was for her to practice the 3 G’s: GRATITUDE, GOODBYE, and GO.



“Gratitude” to thank the Lord for blessing her with five children, seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter, not to mention 60 years of marriage and all those who have been blessed because of her generosity. “Goodbye” because birthdays, he said, are the time to say goodbye to past aches and ugly memories, and to ask for forgiveness and to forgive those who have hurt us. Lastly, “Go” means to go forward into the future, for the best is yet to come.



After the Mass, Mother gave a short speech and said that the reason she never denied her age is because every birthday is a reason to celebrate, to live and love life. She emphasized that her family, extended family, friends, and the opportunity to make a difference are reasons to keep living. She knows she has a purpose that must be fulfilled. Mother Lily shared that despite life’s difficulties, we must find reasons to be happy, and that true happiness can be found in the company of those we love. She then thanked everyone for being part of her crazy and colorful life.



After her message, Mother Lily surprised her well-wishers by playing Auld Lang Syne on the piano. She also greeted some of her Zoom attendees like Sen. Grace Poe, Charo Santos-Concio, Helen Gamboa, Tony and Mads Tuviera, and George Yang, whom she jokingly asked to send her McDonald’s burgers.







Celebrity well-wishers include Lovi Poe, Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Carmina Villarroel, Ryan Bang and Tony Labrusca.







There were also lots of video greetings from people close to her, whom she has helped through the years, like Susan Roces, Sen. Loren Legarda, Korina Sanchez-Roxas, Eric Quizon, Maricel Soriano, Pokwang, Aiko Melendez, Gabby Concepcion, Carmina Villarroel and Snooky Serna, not to mention directors Chito Roño, Erik Matti and Joel Lamangan.



Mother Lily also surprised us by sending us food prepared by Cibo, consisting of artichoke dip with crostinis, beef belly, pasta telefono and tiramisu!



I continue to pray that this pandemic will end soon so that we can celebrate milestones with the people we love, for it is in their company that we find true happiness. Cheers once again to my beloved Mother Lily, and here’s to many more years of your uniquely beautiful and purposeful living!



***



Last week’s article about Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski contained the following errors:



As a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Mikee does not represent the Philippines. Rather, she represents and promotes the interests of the IOC in the Philippines.



The following statements are misleading and inaccurate: “Last year, I decided to apply to become a member of the executive board, but not without consulting my husband first and getting his approval. I went through the application process and hurdled three interviews.” According to Mikee, these statements describe the process she underwent to become an IOC Member in 2013, and not how she became a member of the executive board. The position on the executive board is something she was elected into by the IOC Session in 2020.



Mikee will turn 50 in 2024, and not in 2022. She was born in 1974.



I sincerely apologize to Mikee and to the readers for these inaccuracies and for any inconvenience they may have caused.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

