Gerald Anderson pays tribute to 'Carina' rescuers, volunteers

Gerald Anderson rescuing a child during the onslaught of cyclone Carina, now a super typhoon.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Gerald Anderson paid tribute to volunteers and rescuers who risked their lives to help victims of Typhoon "Carina."

In his Instagram account, Gerald posted a video showing the volunteers and rescuers' heroism.

"Filipinos will continue to rise, no matter the obstacles we face," Gerald captioned the post.

"Prayers to all victims of Typhoon 'Carina.' To all the volunteers & rescuers, Maraming Salamat," he added.

Gerald trended on social media with videos of him rescuing civilians trapped in their homes due to the typhoon.

A Philippine Army reservist, Gerald also helped victims of Typhoon "Ondoy" in 2009.

