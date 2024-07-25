'Okay lang madapa basta sa'yo babagsak': Herlene Budol kisses Alden Richards at GMA Gala 2024

As seen on her Instagram post on July 23, 2024, beauty-queen Herlene Budol kisses actor Alden Richards on the cheek during the GMA Gala 2024 held on July 20, 2024 in Marriott Hotel, Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Herlene Budol still had a good time after the stage mishap at the GMA Gala 2024 when she scored kisses from actor Alden Richards.

Herlene uploaded her kiss video with Alden on Instagram yesterday.

"Ito naka-video na ito. Ito si Kuya Alden. Nag-paalam na ako. Iki-kiss ko siya," she said.

After gaining Alden's permission, Herlene planted kisses on his left cheek and neck.

"Husay mo kanina. Good job, good job," Alden said to Herlene while hugging her.

The clip then transitioned to Herlene walking the gala runway in a Leo Almodal couture creation.

The beauty-queen actress stumbled in the middle of her catwalk, which was captured and circulated online.

In several videos, it can be seen that actress Barbie Forteza, who was on the stage just a few feet away, rushed to her side to help her. Herlene has personally thanked the actress for showing her concern for her fellow star.

The clip on Herlene's video showing her kissing Alden then transitions to her speaking to the viewers.

"Okay lang na madapa ako ng maraming beses basta sa'yo ako babagsak," Herlene said, ending the video jokingly, referring to her chance to kiss Alden.

