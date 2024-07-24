^

Michelle Madrigal marries Kevin Neal in Texas courthouse wedding

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 11:42am
Michelle Madrigal marries Kevin Neal in Texas courthouse wedding
Michelle Madrigal and Kevin Neal
Michelle Madrigal via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Michelle Madrigal officially tied the knot with her partner Kevin Neal in a civil wedding held in a Texas courthouse.

The Filipino-American actress-turned-realtor shared clips on her Instagram account what she described as "a deeply intimate union."

"We are two people seeking the Lord to grow individually and as a couple, and to guide Anika and our future children," Michelle wrote in the caption, also quoting Matthew 19:6 from the Bible.

Anika is Michelle's daughter with ex-husband Troy Woolfook whom she officially divorced in 2022 after being wed three years prior.

Michelle also said she and Kevin still plan on having a wedding with their loved ones and peers present.

Among those who congratulated Michelle and Kevin were Heart Evangelista, Janine Tugonon, Doug Kramer, Marc Nelson, and Melissa Ricks.

Michelle previously hinted being engaged earlier this year then confirmed last month she and Kevin would indeed be wed, describing him as "the best stepdad to Anika."

She moved to the United States in 2016 and became an American citizen in 2022, now working as a realtor.

RELATED: Michelle Madrigal opens up about sexual abuse trauma

MICHELLE MADRIGAL
