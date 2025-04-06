Bolts flatten Dyip for second straight win

Meralco Bolts' CJ Cansino (71) shoots over the defense of the Terrafirma Dyip in their PBA Philippine Cup clash Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts zapped the Terrafirma Dyip, 118-80, to win their second straight game in the PBA Philippine Cup Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Unlike their first win in the All-Filipino Conference, which came down the wire, the Bolts started the game with guns blazing and never looked back as they secured the wire-to-wire victory.

CJ Cansino provided the spark for Meralco with 19 points off the bench, including three 3-pointers, to go with four rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist. Kurt Reyson added 16 markers while Bong Quinto had 13 for the Bolts.

A dominant start set the tone for the rest of the game for the Bolts, who opened things up with eight straight points. They led by 15 points, 25-10, early, and the lead ballooned to 20 points, 42-22, in the second quarter.

The advantage went to as high as 42 points, 107-65, after a Jolo Mendoza layup with 6:14 remaining as the winning team breezed through to the final buzzer.

Meralco had 89 bench points, as well as 32 points off turnovers.

Alvin Pasaol, Bates and Mendoza had 11 apiece for the Bolts, who shot 42-of-74 from the field.

Louie Sangalang spearheaded Terrafirma with 23 points and seven rebounds. Stanley Pringle and Aljun Melecio had 11 points each, while Mark Nonoy chipped in 10.

Meralco will try to make it three in a row against the San Miguel Beermen on Wednesday, while the Dyip will eye a return to the win column against the NorthPort Batang Pier next Saturday.