KimPau, SueDom: Reel and real-life couples grace ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Reel and real-life couples at the ABS-CBN Ball 2025 held in Solaire North Quezon City on Aoril 4, 2025: (from left) Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto, Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino and Mavy Legaspi and Ashley Ortega.

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista and Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero were spotted on the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2025, along with the popular studio’s reel and real-life love teams, including Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino and Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto.

It was a star-studded affair at the summer ball held in Solaire North in Quezon City on Friday, April 4.

Heart came in a blue velvet gown, while her senator husband was in a simple black suit.

Kim and Paulo, also known as KimPau, were a sexy pair with the actress in a splendid high slit Francis Libiran gown while the actor complemented it with a cream tuxedo jacket and black trousers. They are promoting their recent screen starrer "My Love Will Make You Disappear."

Long-time couple Gerald Anderson and Julia came in shades of purple.

James Reid came with his girlfriend Issa Pressman, whose gown made for a curious conversation among online users.

SueDom or Sue Ramirez and Dominic Roque were also present, as well as recently wed actors Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino. Jake Cuenca and Chie Filomeno and the husband-and-wife talent manager team-up of Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez were also present.

GMA-7 stars Mavy Legaspi and Ashley Ortega were also present to grace the red carpet. Mavy is among the hosts of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,” while Ashley was among the two evictees, alongside her duo, AC Bonifacio.

The highly anticipated ABS-CBN Ball is held for the benefit of the ABS-CBN Foundation.

