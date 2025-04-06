^

GMA-7 stars hit red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 9:00am
GMA-7 stars Michelle Dee (left) and celebrity couple Mavy Legaspi and Ashley Ortega (right) grace the ABS-CBN Ball held in Solaire North in Quezon City on April 4, 2025.
Philstar.com / Geraldine Santos

MANILA, Philippines — In another year of collaboration, some GMA-7 stars, including Michelle Dee and Heart Evangelista, were seen walking the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2025. 

Michelle surprised fans and viewers “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” as she attended the charity ball for the benefit of ABS-Foundation. 

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 was a houseguest of the famous TV reality show for the week. She is scheduled to exit the house this week, just like previous houseguests Ivana Alawi and Mavy Legaspi. 

Mavy, meanwhile, came with his girlfriend Ashley Ortega. The couple stole the spotlight as they walked the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball. Ashley recently exited the house as part of the first set of evictees along with her duo, ABS-CBN talent AC Bonifacio. 

Heart Evangelista was also spotted attending the ball together with her husband, senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero. 

GMA-7 executives were also present, incuding GMA Network Senior Vice President Annette Gozon-Valdes, Sparkle Senior Talent Manager Tracy Garcia, and Sparkle GMA Artist Center First Vice President Joy Marcelo. 

