Another Sangâ€™gre is in: Sanya Lopez next â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™ houseguest

Another Sang’gre is in: Sanya Lopez next ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ houseguest

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 11:59am
Actress Sanya Lopez
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — From two "Encantadia" queens, the famous “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” welcomes another one with Sanya Lopez as houseguest after Gabbi Garcia and Michelle Dee. 

Sanya will enter the house after her TV sister, Gabbi Lopez, did two weeks ago. Sanya and Gabbi played royal sisters, Danaya and Alena, respectively in the 2016 “Encantadia” run. In the show, they both became queens of Encantadia.

They are set to return this year for “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre.” 

Sanya's houseguest stint was revealed at last night’s teaser for this week. Sanya was blindfolded and wearing a red dress while inside Kuya’s confession room. 

"Maligayang pagdating sa bahay ko, Sanya!" Kuya greeted the actress. 

"Maraming salamat po, Kuya. Ang linis, ang ganda! Nakaka-fresh!" Sanya replied. 

The famous house recently bid farewell to Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who was a houseguest for a week. The Filipina beauty queen immediately walked the red carpet at the weekend charity ball, ABS-CBN Ball 2025. 

This week, Mika Salamanca and Bianca de Vera won immunity and their duo cannot be nominated. 

The duos of Ralph de Leon and AZ Martinez, Charlie Flemming and Kira Balinger, and Michael Sager and River Joseph are nominated for eviction this week. 

RELATED: Michelle Dee newest houseguest of ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’ 

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER

SANYA LOPEZ
