Michelle Madrigal opens up about sexual abuse trauma

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Michelle Madrigal revealed that she was a victim of sexual abuse in her younger years.

In her Instagram account, Michelle bravely shared her abuse experience without disclosing the perpetrator's identity.

“2024 is all about doing things bigger than myself and serving others. It starts today. This might stir emotions, but I am here to shed light on the issue of child sexual abuse. Those close to me understand that I’m a survivor myself," Michelle wrote.

“To be completely transparent, I endured sexual abuse at a tender age for a number of years, a time when my innocence was cruelly taken, leading to a tumultous adolescence,” the actress said.

The former Star Circle contestant reflected that her experience led her into a rebellious phase in her life.

“Unaware that I was experiencing PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), I carried this burden alone until I sought help from a therapist at 20. For nearly a decade, I held onto something that was finally released when I opened up," Michelle said.

“Understanding my rebellious phase suddenly made sense. Shame and self-blame consumed me for years. I was angry, indifferent, seeking solace in drugs and alcohol to escape the overwhelming emotions, unworthiness, and fear. I often questioned why it happened to me,” she added.

Michelle said that she will use her experience to empower others to step forward and begin their healing journey.

“This year, in conversations with women, I was astonished to find that 3 out of 5 had encountered some form of sexual abuse. My purpose in life is clear: to support survivors. I’ve always yearned to use my voice for a greater cause, and my mission is to help one survivor at a time feel acknowledged and secure, reassuring them that their story is significant,” she said.

"As a mother, it is my paramount responsibility to educate my daughter about these realities. Past generations often lacked the knowledge or tools to address such issues, often sweeping them under the rug in different cultures," she added.

Michelle said that many children don't feel safe enough to confide in anyone, not even their parents, about their experiences.

“I’m determined to change that narrative, to extend a helping hand, and foster an environment where openness and support prevail," the actress said.

At the end of her post, Michelle urged support for the group RAINN or Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, a US-based anti-sexual violence organization.

