Sessionistasâ€™ reunion concert is a love letter to fans

Sessionistas’ reunion concert is a love letter to fans

The Sessionistas — (from left) Sitti, Duncan Ramos, Ice Seguerra, Juris Fernandez, Princess Velasco, Nyoy Volante and Kean Cipriano — serenade the audience during the ‘Love, Sessionistas’ concert at The Theatre at Solaire with timeless OPM tunes that tug at the heartstrings.

Sixteen years after the Sessionistas started their musical journey and were formed on the Sunday noontime show, “ASAP,” the singing group led by Ice Seguerra continues to make beautiful music together.

With six other members — Nyoy Volante, Juris Fernandez, Kean Cipriano, Duncan Ramos, Sitti Navarro and Princess Velasco — the group staged a successful pre-Valentine’s concert last Feb. 8 at The Theatre at Solaire.

Two other Sessionista members — Richard Poon and Nina — failed to join the concert, although Nyoy acknowledged them.

The Sessionistas was one of the most well-loved segments in “ASAP” since it started. The artists serenaded the audience with timeless Original Pilipino Music (OPM) tunes that truly tugged at the heartstrings.

The show was born out of the Sessionistas’ group chat that they have kept active for a decade now. It was in their group chat where everybody agreed to stage a concert.

Back in 2020, the Sessionistas staged an online setup and performed “Better World” virtually, with Maestro Ryan Cayabyab on the piano. The song was originally recorded by Smokey Mountain.

“Always an honor singing with these amazing souls,” Kean posted about their collaboration. “We just want to send good and positive vibes through this simple jam.”

Ice, Juris, Sitti and Princess perform a moving number.

However, before the first “Love, Sessionistas” concert was even staged to a sell-out crowd, a second night on April 4, was immediately announced to accommodate the audience who missed the first schedule. Hence, the members regrouped anew for another much-awaited second night.

Nyoy admired Kean for the latter’s professionalism. Nyoy told the audience Kean’s mom passed on a few days before the concert, but Kean showed up and didn’t miss their show.

It wasn’t hard to convince Ice to work at the helm of “Love, Sessionistas,” since he was also the producer of the concert, with his better half, Liza.

The seven-member group started the “Love, Sessionistas” show immediately on a high note, by carrying out a powerful Queen medley led by Bohemian Rhapsody, followed by Somebody To Love and We Are the Champions. It was a strong number to start the show.

“We always inspire each other,” said Nyoy. “There’s this weird-like entity that we become. When we are together, you have to see it. When we perform, we become something else.”

From left: Kean, Nyoy and Duncan offer a jazzy take on OPM hits.

“We come from different genres, different personalities, different characters, but we perform as one,” added Kean. “Through the songs that shaped us, the music that moves us, to the fans who never stopped listening.”

“This is our love letter to you,” added Sitti.

“Love, Sessionistas” is the group’s love letter to their fans, who have supported them since they started in their “pwesto” segment in “ASAP.” They looked back on the journey that brought them together.

Immediately, the unique chemistry of the members became evident onstage, even if they have different musical styles.

The music bar setting onstage gave a more intimate feel for the concert. It was a “night of nostalgia and shared memories,” as Ice earlier described. They couldn’t have asked for a more incredible audience.

The Sessionistas rendered their unreleased, original songs that were never-before-heard in one segment where they displayed their respective songwriting talents.

Duncan started the solo spotlights where each artist showcased his musical evolution. Duncan rendered Ikaw Nga. He started singing in his native Cebu, where he was born and raised, when he was only nine.

Princess, now 44 and mom of three kids, is thankful for her gift of music as she played the guitar and dished out The Eraserheads’ With a Smile, one of her favorite tunes. She wasn’t a mom yet when she joined Sessionistas in 2010.

There was a playful segment where the artists explored new horizons and stepped out of their comfort zones. The segment showcased the group’s versatility and willingness to explore new genres.

Juris and Sitti dished out rap with Blackstreet’s No Diggity (Hey Yo, Hey Yo, Hey Yo), while Ice and Princess did Super Bass.

Nyoy and Duncan with Ice delivered SB19’s Gento, while the ladies danced to BINI’s Salamin, Salamin.

Duncan dished out Huwag Na Lang Kaya, Kean sang Harana and Nyoy crooned Buwan.

Just like their memorable stint in “ASAP,” the artists did their interactive “Dear Sessionistas” segment in the concert, where they pulled out three members of the audience who shared their personal stories with the crowd.

Their respective stories were matched by romantic songs — The Search Is Over, I’ll Be Over You and She Will Be Loved.

Ice sang Para Lang sa ‘Yo and ended her solo part with one of his biggest hits, Pagdating ng Panahon.

“Salamat sa bawat isa sa inyo,” Ice told the group. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

In turn, the Sessionistas also thanked their director, singer, TikTokerist, “the most important of all, TikTokerist,” Ice said.

“I don’t think I’d be able to do this without my wife, our creative director, Liza (Diño-Seguerra). Kami ‘yung medyo nagkaka-taasan ng boses dahil sa stress, pero nandiyan pa rin siya niyayakap ako,”

Then, the group rendered For Good from “Wicked.”

“This song is for all of us because the friendship that we have is just inspiring,” said Ice. “Mahal na mahal ko kayo, guys, sobra.”