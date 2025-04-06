^

Sports

St. Jude-Cavite dethrones Top Flight-Canada for NBTC Division 2 title

Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 8:39pm
St. Jude-Cavite dethrones Top Flight-Canada for NBTC Division 2 title
New NBTC Division 2 champion SJCDC
(NBTC / Hero Dela Pena)

MANILA, Philippines — The new king of the NBTC Division 2 comes from Cavite.

Nexel Aguilo and St. Jude College Dasmarinas (SJCDC) grounded now-dethroned Top Flight Hoops-Canada for a convincing 93-88 victory in the 2025 Smart-NBTC National Finals presented by SM Supermalls Division 2 title game, Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

With the Fil-Canadians leading by two at halftime, the Thaddeans fired a 19-point third quarter to take a one-point advantage heading into the final frame.

There, Aguilo rose to the occasion and matched the bright lights with 10 points and only one missed attempt. It was his shot with under two minutes remaining that mounted SJCDC’s largest lead at 88-80.

“Maraming salamat sa NBTC sa patuloy na pagbigay ng tsansa para sa mga kabataang makapaglaro rito,” said head coach Willson Ang. “Dahil dun, naniwala pa rin kami na kahit papaano, sa dulo, may pupuntahan kami.”

Aguilo, the Division 2 Most Outstanding Player, wound up with 23 points, five steals, and four assists despite zero attempts from deep and just one trip to the line. Running mate Stanley Gicoso then scored 14 points, while also penetrating the passing lanes with six steals.

The two were rightfully recognized as members of the Division 2 Mythical Team for their tournament-long brilliance. Also joining them were Top Flight’s Chad Gammad and Joey Panghulan and DPR Aviation College-Bulacan’s John Lord Cruz.

Arvin Ruba posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double as well for the newly-crowned Division 2 kings of the grassroots program also sponsored by MNL Kingpin, Molten, Pocari Sweat, Burlington, Swish, and Buffalo's Wings N' Things.

That proved to be enough for the Thaddeans to endure another 30-point barrage by Fil-Canadian top gun Gammad, who rained down six three-pointers on top of five rebounds.

BASKETBALL

NBTC
