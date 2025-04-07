^

Sylvia Sanchez proud of Arjo Atayde's achivements as lawmaker

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 2:13pm
Sylvia Sanchez on son Arjo Atayde: I always tell him, ‘Nak, focus, work harder, be professional because in this industry, we all know that you may be a fine actor but if you’re a troublemaker, you’ll amount to nothing.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez is one proud mother to son Arjo Atayde for his achievements as a congressman in Quezon City. 

According to Sylvia, she understands why Arjo became emotional at his first State of the District Address in Skydome, SM North recently. 

“Alam n’yo naman si Arjo, tahimik lang siya, tumutulong, pero siya ang gumagalaw. Akala ng lahat, wala siyang ginagawa. Nakukuwestiyon siya," Sylvia said. 

“Siya 'yung taga-showbiz na hindi (nagpapa-media ng mga nagagawa). Siya 'yung galing sa showbiz na hindi nagpapa-showbiz, alam mo 'yun?” she added. 

Sylvia said that Arjo was the one who wanted to not put his name on his projects and just put the "Aksyon Agad" logo instead. 

“Sobrang happy ako na pinapanood at pinapakinggan ang talumpati niya at napa-proud sa lahat ng mga naging achievements niya," she said.

“Ang nabago pa sa kanya, mas lalo siyang naging selfless at mas lalong nakatuntong ang mga paa sa lupa,” she added. 

