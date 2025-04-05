Sharon Cuneta debuts in Jot Losa nude gown at ABS-CBN Ball 2025Â 

Sharon Cuneta debuts in Jot Losa nude gown at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Sharon Cuneta on the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2025 in Solaire North in Quezon City on April 5, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Megastar Sharon Cuneta walked the ABS-CBN Ball 2025 red carpet for the first time last Wednesday in Quezon City.

It is the first time for the Megastar to attend the charity ball that features the brightest and up-and-coming stars of ABS-CBN.

Sharon wore a Jot Losa creation that showed her sexier curves as she walked the red carpet with her husband, former senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

Designer Rajo Laurel called her “incredible,” pertaining to her very first appearance at the ball.

Sharon had said earlier this week that it was the first time that she would be attending the ball. She had been invited to previous editions of the ball but she declined.

"On April 4, I am attending the ABS-CBN BALL for the first time, ever. I was always invited, but could never come because I didn’t feel like it. I was always so fat," Sharon wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.

The ABS-CBN Ball is held to help ABS-CBN Foundation.

RELATED: Queens on the floor: Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre sizzle at ABS-CBN Ball 2025