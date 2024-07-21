^

Entertainment

Sharon Cuneta, Janice de Belen to work for 1st time in 'Saving Grace'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 21, 2024 | 11:33am
Sharon Cuneta, Janice de Belen to work for 1st time in 'Saving Grace'
Sharon Cuneta (left) and Janice de Belen (right) flank their 'Saving Grace' co-star Julia Montes.
Dreamscape Entertainment, ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Despite decades in showbiz, it will be the first time that Sharon Cuneta and Janice de Belen will be working on a show. 

They are are among the powerhouse cast of ABS-CBN's upcoming drama, "Saving Grace," an adaptation of the Japanese series "Mother." 

Sharon and Janice were once linked to another '80s actor, heartthrob Gabby Concepcion. Gabby was linked to Janice and was her love team. After them, Gabby was paired with Sharon, whom he eventually married. Sharon and Gabby welcomed their only daughter, KC Concepcion, who also joined showbiz. 

Janice said in her interview with Snooky Serna uploaded on the latter's vlog in February that she and Sharon are okay. 

She said that she has seen the Japanese series and is excited to work with Sharon given their "colorful past." 

“Napanood ko ‘yung original and in fact, naiyak nga ako kaya alam ko na agad na heavy drama siya. Siyempre gusto kong maka-eksena si Mega (Sharon's showbiz moniker). Because I know people are also waiting to see how our dynamic is going to be given our colorful past,” shared Janice in a statement. 

Sharon, meanwhile, is raring to go back to TV after her special guest appearance in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" in 2022. 

“I promise I will give my best in this project, lalo na since dalawang taon akong nagpahinga sa TV. I’m really excited kasi ‘yung ibang cast first time kong makakasama,” she said. 

Apart from Sharon making a TV comeback in the show, "Saving Grace" will mark Julia Montes' lead starrer TV comeback. Coincidentally, she also made her last TV appearance in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which stars her real-life beau Coco Martin. 

RELATED: Julia Montes headlining Filipino adaptation of Japan's 'Mother'

