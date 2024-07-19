^

Elisse Joson, Aya Fernandez, Adrian Lindayag join 'Saving Grace' cast

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 7:00pm
Elisse Joson, Aya Fernandez, Adrian Lindayag join 'Saving Grace' cast
Actress Elisse Joson at the launch of gluthatione brand New Moon on May 25, 2024, in Manila House in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Elisse Joson leads the latest cast announcement of actors joining "Saving Grace," the Philippine adaptation of popular Japanese series "Mother."

The original show sees Yasuko Matsuyuki as an elementary teacher who takes in one of her students after seeing they're being abused, leading to a national manhunt.

"Mother," Asia's most exported scripted format, has been adapted in Turkey, South Korea, Ukraine, Thailand, China, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Mongolia.

Julia Montes will lead the cast and will be joined by Sharon Cuneta, Janice de Belen, Sam Milby, Jennica Garcia and Christian Bables.

"Saving Grace" will serve as the teleserye comeback for both Julia and Sharon. Both actresses notable TV appearance was in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which ended its seven-year run in 2022.

Joining Elisse in the latest cast announcement are Aya Fernandez, Adrian Lindayag, Eric Fructuoso, Mary Joy Apostol, Sophia Reola, Andrez Del Rosario, and Fe De Los Reyes.

Young actress Zia Grace will portray the show's titular character, whom Julia's character will take in.

"Saving Grace" will soon enter production and aim for release in 2025.

