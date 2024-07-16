Julia Montes headlining Filipino adaptation of Japan's 'Mother'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Montes will lead the cast of the Philippine adaptation of the 2010 Japanese series "Mother," the 10th time the show will get an international version.

The original show sees Yasuko Matsuyuki as an elementary teacher who takes in one of her students after seeing they're being abused, leading to a national manhunt.

"Mother," Asia's most exported scripted format, has been adapted in Turkey, South Korea, Ukraine, Thailand, China, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Mongolia.

The Philippine adaptation of the show will go by the name "Saving Grace."

The chief operating officer of ABS-CBN Cory Vidanes noted this is the network's first time adapting a series from Nippon TV, which aired the original show.

"It's a beautiful story that really centers around the importance of family and motherhood and promises to be a very emotionally engaging and heartwarming series that will deeply resonate with the Filipino audience and the non-Filipino audiences worldwide," she added.

Content Business executives at Nippon TV offered their well wishes for the cast and crew of "Saving Grace," which goes into production soon as it aims for a 2025 airing.

Other cast members to join Julia will be announced at a later date.

