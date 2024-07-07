Mo Twister says Angelicopter 'dumped' him on their 3rd wedding anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — DJ Mo Twister revealed that he and wife Angelica “Angelicopter” Schmeing are now separated.

In his podcast "Good Times With Mo Twister," Mo said that Angelica dumped him during their third wedding anniversary last June 15. They tied the knot on June 15, 2021 in Iceland.

“I got dumped on our third-year wedding anniversary," he said.

“That day… I don’t think she knew it was our wedding anniversary. So, that s*cks for me,” he added.

Angelica recently went live on Instagram confirming that she and Mo had a problem last January.

She said that there is no chance of fixing their relationship.

In Episode 60 of his podcast, Mo answered the issues Angelica talked about in her live video.

"Yes, absolutely, that actual conversation happened on our anniversary, I know she said otherwise," Mo said.

"She said no chance of reconciliation on her side, absolutely," he added.

Mo then said that it was Angelica who has been making the decision in their home.

"There's a strong personality and a non-strong personality. And the strong personality tends to win, and I'm okay with that," he said.

Mo also addressed Angelica's lifestyle.

"Now when she said, we're having a hard time since January, I don't know if it goes as far back as January, but it's been a couple of months. And there have been moments when I've said, 'Man, I'm out. I can't do this anymore,'" he said.

"It is way too much of what I don't do. I don't live the lifestyle that she lives, I don't drink. That's not fun for me. And if I see it all the time, that's not a life I want," he added.

Apart from these, Mo also shared their personal differences in the podcast but refused to reveal the "root cause" of their separation.

