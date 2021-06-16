




































































 




   







   















DJ Mo Twister shares struggles of marrying Angelicopter in Iceland wilderness
Newlyweds Mo Twister and Angelicopter
DJ Mo Twister shares struggles of marrying Angelicopter in Iceland wilderness

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 7:28pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Disk jockeys Mo Twister and Angelicopter recently tied the knot in an unconventional ceremony in Iceland. 



In his Instagram account, Mo posted a photo of him with his wife in a “faraway wilderness.”



Mo also opened up on their struggles to get married because of a sudden summertime snow storm in Iceland. 



“Here’s a tip about getting married in a faraway wilderness like Iceland. Have not one but two backup plans. For the second time we have been here together, things we had scheduled a long time ago were cancelled by weather,” he said.  



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





“We had some extreme weather that made us have to completely overhaul the entire day. Where we scheduled to have our ceremony, changed due to a summertime snow storm. Angelika’s wedding dress was ripped by the weather and the elements. My clothes drenched,” he added. 



Luckily, they found a sunny spot where they officially tied the knot.  



“We moved to several locations, the kids nearly froze to death, they had to stay in the hotel cuz they just couldn’t handle the weather any longer, then like a miracle, we found a bright, calm and SUNNY spot wherein it ended up with just the two of us,” he said.  



“Insane and insanely romantic. It was incredible. Our amazing videographer did an awesome job leading the way. And yay! I get to finally wear a wedding ring!! I love you @angelicopter, no wedding hashtag,” he added. 



The couple got engaged in May last year. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

