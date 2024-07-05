Jerald Napoles, Tuesday Vargas, Pepe Herrera weigh in on today's comedy, cancel culture

'Last One Laughing Philippines' is hosted by Vice Ganda (fifth from left). He is flanked by the contestants of the show's first season (from left) Pepe Herrera, Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina, Tuesday Vargas, Rufa Mae Quinto, Chad Kinis and Empoy Marquez.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino comedians Jerald Napoles, Tuesday Vargas and Pepe Herrera offered different perspectives on cancel culture that has affected today's comedy.

Many dictionaries defined cancel culture as a practice or phenomenon that cancels, boycotts, rejects or ends support for an individual or group because of their perceived unacceptable social or moral behavior or stance. It is often seen in online platforms where there is a concerted effort to demonstrate its effect on the canceled individual or group.

Jerald admitted that it is challenging to be a comedian these days. The star of many romantic-comedy films opposite his real-life girlfriend Kim Molina said that he sometimes find himself asking if there are still people being pleased with the kind of comedy today given that a lot of people tend to critique or react strongly to a quip or joke.

"Ngayon ang pinaka-challenging time para sa mga comedians magpatawa. Sabi ni Meme Vice, iba-iba 'yung brand ng comedy. Parang 'yung audience ngayon, may sita sa bawat brand ng comedy," he said, referring to Vice Ganda.

Jerald together with Kim and series host Vice Ganda faced the press during the press conference of "Last One Laughing Philippines" held last Friday in Okada Manila.

Premiering July 4 on Prime Video, the six-part competition series features 10 of the Philippines' comedians as they try to control from laughing or smiling and take home the trophy and P1-million cash prize from the show's inaugural season. The other contestants apart from them are Rufa Mae Quinto, Victor Anastacio, Jayson Gainza, Chad Kinis, Negi and Empoy Marquez.

Vice quipped, "Tapos wala nang natira."

Jerald agreed with their show's host's remark.

"So, hindi mo na alam kung may napli-please pa ba tayo? Kasi more of... hinihintay n'yo na lang na sitahin kayo? Ganun 'yung pakiramdam," he said.

He clarified that he was not saying that it is hard to please people or viewers these days. Jerald rather sees this as people being "more opinionated."

"So, maybe, tama si Meme Vice e. What's funny for me, might not be funny for you. Iba-iba 'yung target audience natin. Ang hirap lang pag nage-generalize na bad comedy," he said.

Call for thinking actors

Another seasoned comedian, Tuesday Vargas, said that she is thankful for a platform such as "LOL Philippines."

She cited their host, Vice Ganda, who has seen his fair share of controversial statements that had some people and online users engaged in heated discussions.

"I think kailangan ngayon ng mas maraming thinking actors. Kailangan ng komedyante na patatawanin kayo pero, at the same time, paiisipin din kayo, pukawin 'yung kamalayan ng manonood. Salamat sa pagkakataon na ito sa Prime Video na mapag-sama-sama niyo kami because we get to showcase exactly that we're brave and courageous to do our comedy regardless of cancel culture," she said.

Silver lining

Pepe Herrera, meanwhile, chooses to see the "silver lining" behind the curtailing effect of cancel culture on comedians' scope of comedy, especially in terms of materials and references they use.

"Ang maganda sa akin sa cancel culture, ang silver lining ngayon sa cancel culture, lahat ng opinyon natin ay nailalabas na natin," Pepe said.

For him, the phenomenon opens the discussion on differences on perspective and opinion and how people react to it.

"So, kung hindi okay sa'yo pero okay sa akin, bakit? Ibig sabihin ba nu'n hindi na siya maganda o baka para sa'yo lang hindi maganda," Pepe posed.

He continued, "It is a show kung saan pwedeng mapag-usapan 'yung compromise, na para sa akin ngayon ay golden sa panahon ng cancel culture."

In the end, for Pepe and his fellow comedians and contestants, the show can be an avenue where they and their audience can learn together.

"Ang dami naming natutunan, narating namin ang sagad namin, kung ano 'yung sukdulan na pwede naming gawin. Maraming mapapatawa, maraming mag-uusap dahil sa show. It has the potential to be a blockbuster and, at the same time, to be controversial. Para sa akin, maganda siya kasi pag-uusapan siya," he ended. — Video and editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: Pepe Herrera shares tips to become 'suave'