^

Lifestyle

Pepe Herrera shares tips to become 'suave'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 21, 2024 | 8:15am
Pepe Herrera shares tips to become 'suave'
Actor Pepe Herrera at the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Pepe Herrera's primary "suave" tips for guys is to be a perfect gentleman.

Pepe will star as Mr. Suave in the upcoming musical "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical," based on the songs by the popular Filipino rock band.

Philstar.com asked Pepe in an exclusive interview what he believes is the true embodiment of a "mister suave."

"Sa panahon ngayon, feeling ko we can associate 'suave' to being a perfect gentlemen," answered Pepe. "That's my goal, always looking out for any woman, always trying to protect someone, always prioritizing [the] welfare of others — not just women."

The actor added that such a description is the standard he will set for his daughter with Sarah Mallari, "'Yun ang sasabihin ko sa daughter ko, 'Yan ang goal mo sa isang lalaki, dapat 'yun ang standard.'"

"Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical" directed by Dexter Santos and written by Rody Vera will be staged in Newport Performing Arts Theater beginning April 26.

Leading the all-female cast are Felicity Kyle Napuli, Tex de Leon, Marynor Madamesila, and Natasha Cabrera, while Pepe has a supporting role alongside Noel Comia, Jasper Jimenez, and Nicco Manalo.

RELATED: Welcome to the Parokya-verse: 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy' teases 'acid trip' show

vuukle comment

MR. SUAVE

PAROKYA NI EDGAR

PAROKYA NI EDGAR MUSICAL

PEPE HERRERA
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with