Pepe Herrera shares tips to become 'suave'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Pepe Herrera's primary "suave" tips for guys is to be a perfect gentleman.

Pepe will star as Mr. Suave in the upcoming musical "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical," based on the songs by the popular Filipino rock band.

Philstar.com asked Pepe in an exclusive interview what he believes is the true embodiment of a "mister suave."

"Sa panahon ngayon, feeling ko we can associate 'suave' to being a perfect gentlemen," answered Pepe. "That's my goal, always looking out for any woman, always trying to protect someone, always prioritizing [the] welfare of others — not just women."

The actor added that such a description is the standard he will set for his daughter with Sarah Mallari, "'Yun ang sasabihin ko sa daughter ko, 'Yan ang goal mo sa isang lalaki, dapat 'yun ang standard.'"

"Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical" directed by Dexter Santos and written by Rody Vera will be staged in Newport Performing Arts Theater beginning April 26.

Leading the all-female cast are Felicity Kyle Napuli, Tex de Leon, Marynor Madamesila, and Natasha Cabrera, while Pepe has a supporting role alongside Noel Comia, Jasper Jimenez, and Nicco Manalo.

