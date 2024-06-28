^

Entertainment

'It's Showtime' kids Kulot, Argus join new 'Goin' Bulilit' cast

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 1:30pm
'It's Showtime' kids Kulot, Argus join new 'Goin' Bulilit' cast
The cast of 'Goin' Bulilit' 2024 edition
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — "Goin' Bulilit" first introduced then child stars and today's biggest stars, Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes, and almost two decades after, it is giving avenue to future stars anew, including the popular kids of "It's Showtime." 

The popular and witty kids of "It's Showtime" Kulot, Argus, Imogen, Jaze, Enicka, Briseis and Kelsey lead the young cast who auditioned for their spots last month. 

The new generation of 'Goin' Bulilit' kids include Ahmad, Calvin, Clave, EJ, JC, Jeremiah, John, Jordan, Lucas, Ludwig, Miguel, Rhys, Scott, Stanley, Stephen, Tyrone, Wardell, Alessandra, Alondra, Alynna, Amarah, Ayesha, Chastity, Dani, Elisha, Elle, Erin, Fae, Graciela, Kylie, Kendall, Mais, Mary, Miho, Nashrifa, Scarlet, Sebreenika, Selena, Sheerina, Stephanie, Valerie and Zoe.

Similar to the mid-2000s original show where Dagul was introduced as among the cast members, this year's iteration will be introducing “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” actor Baby Giant, who plays Oweng in the Coco Martin show. 

Baby Giant is thankful for Coco's kind words for him regarding his newest TV project. 

"Sabi niya (Coco) na para sa akin ito. Super supportive po siya sa akin. Super thankful po ako mapasama sa 'Goin Bulilit.' Para po sa akin, ito po ay isang big opportunity," he said in a statement. 

The upcoming show, which will premiere on July 1, before "TV Patrol," will have segments that will be spoofing some ABS-CBN shows. Included in the spoof segments is a "Baby Quiapo," a spoof of "Batang Quiapo." 

Director and creator Edgar "Bobot" Mortiz, himself an actor and was part of the Bobot and Vi love team with Vilma Santos, is happy that the kiddie gag show that made many child stars popular today is going back to the small screen.

“Nakakatuwa naman at maraming excited na mga bata kasi ang ang tagal din nawala ng ‘Goin’ Bulilit.’ Siguro hindi natuloy noon, kasi heto na talaga ‘yung tamang oras,” he said in an interview with “TV Patrol.”

The show's new season will also be bringing back classic segments such as “Ano Daw?,” “Noon at Ngayon,” “Good News, Bad News,” and "GB Patrol."

"Goin Bulilit" will be airing from Mondays to Sundays starting July 1 before "TV Patrol" on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, ALLTV and iWantTFC.

RELATED: ABS-CBN opens auditions for new 'Goin' Bulilit' cast

vuukle comment

DIREK EDGAR MORTIZ

GOIN BULILIT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'The most beautiful girl': Nadia Montenegro introduces alleged daughter with Baron Geisler

'The most beautiful girl': Nadia Montenegro introduces alleged daughter with Baron Geisler

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Nadia Montenegro opened up about her alleged daughter with actor Baron Geisler. 
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz thanks Isabel Santos for coming to his life

John Lloyd Cruz thanks Isabel Santos for coming to his life

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz thanked girlfriend Isabel Santos for coming into his life. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Teresa Loyzaga feels a &lsquo;different high&rsquo; as new grandmother

Teresa Loyzaga feels a ‘different high’ as new grandmother

By Boy Abunda | 14 hours ago
Teresa Loyzaga may have been living alone, but it does not mean she’s lonely. Whether in her home in Perth, Australia,...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Jhong Hilario's daughter Sarina finally meets BINI
play

WATCH: Jhong Hilario's daughter Sarina finally meets BINI

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Host Jhong Hilario's daughter, Sarina, is happy after she finally met her idols, P-pop girl group BINI. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Migui Moreno enjoys the theater audience&rsquo;s spontaneous reaction

Why Migui Moreno enjoys the theater audience’s spontaneous reaction

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Migui Moreno is a TV-film actor who has successfully crossed over to theater. His latest play is “Ka.SEEN.halaga (HPV,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maxene Magalona spotted with new rumored boyfriend at &lsquo;Despicable Me 4&rsquo; screening

Maxene Magalona spotted with new rumored boyfriend at ‘Despicable Me 4’ screening

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Actress Maxene Magalona was seen watching the advanced screening of new Universal Pictures animated film “Despicable...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Juans and Alamat&rsquo;s collab single is more than a breakup anthem

The Juans and Alamat’s collab single is more than a breakup anthem

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
The Juans consists of Carl Guevarra, Japs Mendoza, Chael Adriano and RJ Cruz while Alamat is composed of Taneo, Mo, Jao, Tomas,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ne-Yo heading back to Manila for &lsquo;Champagne and Roses&rsquo; tour

Ne-Yo heading back to Manila for ‘Champagne and Roses’ tour

By Rona Amparo | 14 hours ago
Three-time Grammy-winning artist Ne-Yo is set to return to Philippines for his “Champagne and Roses” tour on Oct....
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung to star in Netflix show by Hong sisters

Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung to star in Netflix show by Hong sisters

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung are teaming up for a new Netflix romantic-comedy series.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with