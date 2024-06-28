'It's Showtime' kids Kulot, Argus join new 'Goin' Bulilit' cast

MANILA, Philippines — "Goin' Bulilit" first introduced then child stars and today's biggest stars, Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes, and almost two decades after, it is giving avenue to future stars anew, including the popular kids of "It's Showtime."

The popular and witty kids of "It's Showtime" Kulot, Argus, Imogen, Jaze, Enicka, Briseis and Kelsey lead the young cast who auditioned for their spots last month.

The new generation of 'Goin' Bulilit' kids include Ahmad, Calvin, Clave, EJ, JC, Jeremiah, John, Jordan, Lucas, Ludwig, Miguel, Rhys, Scott, Stanley, Stephen, Tyrone, Wardell, Alessandra, Alondra, Alynna, Amarah, Ayesha, Chastity, Dani, Elisha, Elle, Erin, Fae, Graciela, Kylie, Kendall, Mais, Mary, Miho, Nashrifa, Scarlet, Sebreenika, Selena, Sheerina, Stephanie, Valerie and Zoe.

Similar to the mid-2000s original show where Dagul was introduced as among the cast members, this year's iteration will be introducing “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” actor Baby Giant, who plays Oweng in the Coco Martin show.

Baby Giant is thankful for Coco's kind words for him regarding his newest TV project.

"Sabi niya (Coco) na para sa akin ito. Super supportive po siya sa akin. Super thankful po ako mapasama sa 'Goin Bulilit.' Para po sa akin, ito po ay isang big opportunity," he said in a statement.

The upcoming show, which will premiere on July 1, before "TV Patrol," will have segments that will be spoofing some ABS-CBN shows. Included in the spoof segments is a "Baby Quiapo," a spoof of "Batang Quiapo."

Director and creator Edgar "Bobot" Mortiz, himself an actor and was part of the Bobot and Vi love team with Vilma Santos, is happy that the kiddie gag show that made many child stars popular today is going back to the small screen.

“Nakakatuwa naman at maraming excited na mga bata kasi ang ang tagal din nawala ng ‘Goin’ Bulilit.’ Siguro hindi natuloy noon, kasi heto na talaga ‘yung tamang oras,” he said in an interview with “TV Patrol.”

The show's new season will also be bringing back classic segments such as “Ano Daw?,” “Noon at Ngayon,” “Good News, Bad News,” and "GB Patrol."

"Goin Bulilit" will be airing from Mondays to Sundays starting July 1 before "TV Patrol" on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, ALLTV and iWantTFC.

RELATED: ABS-CBN opens auditions for new 'Goin' Bulilit' cast