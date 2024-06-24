'Nostalgic': Newlyweds Nash Aguas, Mika Dela Cruz visit 'Goin' Bulilit' set

MANILA, Philippines — Newlyweds Nash Aguas and Mika Dela Cruz reminisced their younger years as they visited the set of "Goin' Bulilit."

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Nash and Mika said it was a "nostalgic" moment for them as the show was their first project together.

“Hindi kami maka-focus ni Nash kasi tawa lang kami nang tawa. Hindi kami makapaniwala na kami ‘yun,” Mika said.

“Ang sarap sa pakiramdam that ‘Goin Bulilit’ is back. Before [the set visit], nagkaroon kami ng opportunities na magkita-kita ang [‘Goin Bulilit’] castmates,” she added.

For Nash, the show was a huge part of their lives.

“Childhood namin ang ‘Goin’ Bulilit’ so makita namin na nagbabalik siya, parang never [siyang] nawala sa’min. To see the ‘Goin Bulilit’ family [still strong] together says a lot about the group… they’re in good hands,” he said.

Mika also has an advice to the new kids of "Goin' Bulilit."

“It goes by so quickly and dadating na ang inyong graduation. Along the way, marami kayong matututunan professionally but at the same time, alagaan niyo ang friendships na mabubuo rito, pati ang staff which is the core of ‘Goin’ Bulilit',” she said.

Nash and Mika tied the knot recently.

