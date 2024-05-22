Looking for next child star: ABS-CBN opens auditions for new 'Goin' Bulilit' cast

MANILA, Philippines — Kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit" is making its return as ABS-CBN announced auditions this weekend for a new cast.

The auditions for the returning show will be this Saturday, May 25.

"Lakas maka-GV kasi going back na sa TV ang 'Goin' Bulilit' very soon," the Kapamilya channel revealed in a social media post.

The auditions will be held in the ABS-CBN Audience entrance on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for kids aged 5 to 10 years old.

Good News, one and All! Going Back na sa TV and Goin’ Bulilit very very soon!



Ikaw na ba ang newest Bulilit? Punta na sa ABS-CBN Audience entrance ngayong Sabado, May 25, 2024, mula 9am to 4PM! Open to Bulilits 5-10 years old! pic.twitter.com/F4xGvyUWpe — ABS-CBN Entertainment (@ABSCBN) May 21, 2024

Hopefuls should bring their portfolio, close-up and whole body photos. They will be asked to sing, dance and tell jokes.

"Goin' Bulilit" is a kiddie gag show that produced many of today's hottest stars, including Kathryn Bernardo, Belle Mariano, Julia Montes, Alexa Ilacad, Miles Ocampo and Andrea Brillantes, to name a few. It ran from 2005 to 2019.

