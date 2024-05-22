^

Entertainment

Looking for next child star: ABS-CBN opens auditions for new 'Goin' Bulilit' cast

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 6:19pm
Looking for next child star: ABS-CBN opens auditions for new 'Goin' Bulilit' cast
‘Goin’ Bulilit’ cast
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit" is making its return as ABS-CBN announced auditions this weekend for a new cast.

The auditions for the returning show will be this Saturday, May 25. 

"Lakas maka-GV kasi going back na sa TV ang 'Goin' Bulilit' very soon," the Kapamilya channel revealed in a social media post. 

The auditions will be held in the ABS-CBN Audience entrance on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for kids aged 5 to 10 years old.

Hopefuls should bring their portfolio, close-up and whole body photos. They will be asked to sing, dance and tell jokes. 

"Goin' Bulilit" is a kiddie gag show that produced many of today's hottest stars, including Kathryn Bernardo, Belle Mariano, Julia Montes, Alexa Ilacad, Miles Ocampo and Andrea Brillantes, to name a few. It ran from 2005 to 2019. 

RELATED‘Goin’ Bulilit’ stars say goodbye to 14-year-old show

vuukle comment

GOIN BULILIT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rabiya Mateo set for special role in period drama &lsquo;Pulang Araw&rsquo;

Rabiya Mateo set for special role in period drama ‘Pulang Araw’

By Leah C. Salterio | 19 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo embarked on a showbiz career after she joined the international Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Deniece Cornejo now allowed to accept visitors

Deniece Cornejo now allowed to accept visitors

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Friends and family of Deniece Cornejo can now visit her in Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City after...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Internet wins': Angelika Dela Cruz trolls sister's wedding

'Internet wins': Angelika Dela Cruz trolls sister's wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Actress Angelika Dela Cruz joined social media users in trolling her younger sister Mika Dela Cruz for her wedding with Nash...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oyo Boy shares fatherhood lessonS from Vic Sotto

Oyo Boy shares fatherhood lessonS from Vic Sotto

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Oyo Boy Sotto has shared how his dad Vic Sotto made sure all his kids are close to each other even though they have different...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon is Dennis Trillo's mom in 'Severino'

Dolly de Leon is Dennis Trillo's mom in 'Severino'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Award-winning actress Dolly de Leon has joined the cast of "Severino: The First Serial Killer" starring Dennis Trillo as the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Daniel Padilla to attend Bagong Pilipinas 'Pagkakaisa' concert

Daniel Padilla to attend Bagong Pilipinas 'Pagkakaisa' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla is set to attend the Bagong Pilipinas "Pagkakaisa" concert in Davao. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino 'lords' join 'Bridgerton' season 3

Filipino 'lords' join 'Bridgerton' season 3

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Filipino actors James Bradwell and Martin Sarreal shared their experiences being cast on the popular period costume show...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zsa Zsa Padilla marks birthday as Reyna Emperatriz, Karylle is Reyna Elena at grand Santacruzan

Zsa Zsa Padilla marks birthday as Reyna Emperatriz, Karylle is Reyna Elena at grand Santacruzan

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Straight from her birthday performance in Sunday variety show “ASAP,” Zsa Zsa Padilla extended her birthday celebrations...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy reuniting after 8 years for new show by 'The Glory' writer

Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy reuniting after 8 years for new show by 'The Glory' writer

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy are set to star in a new Netflix series, nearly a decade after they worked together on "Uncontrollably...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with