Andrea Brillantes marks 'singlesary' on Independence Day

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 2:11pm
Young actress Andrea Brillantes for the ABS-CBN Special 2023
MANILA, Philippines — June 12 was double the celebration of independence for actress Andrea Brillantes who marked a year being single.

As the Philippines commemorated its 126th Independence Day, Andrea concurrently celebrated her "singlesary" resulting from her split with basketball player Ricci Rivero.

On her Instagram stories, Andrea shared a photo of herself holding up a cake from "B & D" — her close friends Bea Borres and Danica Ontengco — while in a bar in Bonifacio Global City.

"Congratulations! You made it through an entire year, which is 365 days, without a boyfriend. Good job!" the text on the cake read, while the attached music was Jason Derulo's "Ridin' Solo."

"OA sa pagigin supportive, ramdam kahit nasa [United] States," Andrea wrote in accompanying text.

In another story, Andrea shared a photo of ice cream and a cake, the latter by a certain "K," that read, "happy singlesary 6.12."

"Happy Independence Day at Happy Anniversary sakin emz... Tama na ang pagpapadala ng cake di ko birthday! Kaasar," Andrea wrote in the latter story.

Making the celebrations even better was Andrea noticing that the Korean star of "It's Okay Not To Be Okay" Seo Yea-ji liked several of her Instagram photos, which had the young actress elated.

Andrea and Ricci officially confirmed their split in June last year, and since then, Ricci entered a relationship with beauty queen-turned-politician Leren Mae Bautista.

Andrea currently stars in "High Street," the sequel series to "Senior High."

