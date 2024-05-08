Andrea Brillantes addresses 'Dyesebel' reboot rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Young actress Andrea Brillantes addressed rumors that she would starring in a new version of "Dyesebel" based on Mars Ravelo's creation.

Andrea opened up to members of the media including Philstar.com after a press conference for her upcoming show "High Street" about the possibility of a "Dyesebel" reboot.

The actress admitted she was surprised that "High Street," a follow-up to another series "Senior High," was quickly greenlit though she knew a sequel show was always a possibility.

She added it was ABS-CBN's Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes who confirmed to the cast that "Senior High" would get a follow-up series.

As for rumors on a "Dyesebel" reboot, Andrea said, "Actually wala pa akong masabi about that," but she did say she watched the previous series adaptations of the iconic mermaid.

GMA Network adapted "Dyesebel" into a television show in 2008 with Marian Rivera in the titular role, then six years later, ABS-CBN had their turn this time starring Anne Curtis.

"I'm a big fan kasi alam niyo naman lagi akong nagsi-swimming, nagfe-freedive," Andrea continued. "So if pagbibigyan ako ng chance talaga, I would be so honored."

Andrea clarified some past social media posts of her by the sea were because of her love for swimming, not for any "Dyesebel" project as of now.

Joining Andrea on "High Street" from "Senior High" are Juan Karlos, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijan Jaranilla, Elijah Canlas, Miggy Jimenez, Daniela Stranner, Tommy Alejandrino, Gela Atayde, Angel Aquino, Kean Cipriano, Angeli Bayani, Ana Abad Santos, and Mon Confiado.

Newcomers include Dimples Romana, Romnick Sarmenta, AC Bonifacio, Harvey Bautista, and Ralph de Leon.

