OPM icon Freddie Aguilar dead at 72 â€” report

OPM icon Freddie Aguilar dead at 72 — report

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Freddie Aguilar has passed away at the age of 72.

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) general counsel George Briones confirmed the news to Manila Standard.

Freddie was a former national executive vice president of PFP.

According to Atty. George, Freddie died at around 1:30 a.m. on May 27 at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City.

A Philippine Heart Association source confirmed to Philstar.com that "Ka Freddie" was transferred to the Philippine Heart Center from another hospital due to an alleged blocked artery.

Philstar.com reached out to Philippine Heart Center for confirmation, but the hospital advised to wait for official announcement from Ka Freddie's family, citing the Data Privacy Act that protects against leaking patients' personal information.

Preparations are reportedly underway for burial within 24 hours, in accordance with Aguilar's Muslim faith.

Ka Freddie was known for his song "Anak," which has been translated into many other languages.

He was appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte as Presidential Adviser on Culture and the Arts.

___

This is a developing story. Tune in for more updates.

