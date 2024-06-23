^

Entertainment

From ABS to GMA: Bea Alonzo, Jean Garcia reunited on 'Widows' War'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 2:52pm
From ABS to GMA: Bea Alonzo, Jean Garcia reunited on 'Widows' War'
Jean Garcia (left) and Bea Alonzo (right) reunite on the GMA-7 show 'Widows' War.'
Kapuso PR Girl via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Jean Garcia admitted that when she heard that Bea Alonzo had moved to GMA-7, she was hoping she could work with the actress after they had worked on two notable shows on ABS-CBN. 

Jean plays the mother of Rafael Rosell's character, who is the husband of Bea, on the upcoming mystery thriller drama "Widows' War." The show also stars Carla Abellana. 

"Honestly, nu'ng nandito na siya sa GMA, at the back of my mind, sana maka-trabaho ko siya. Bigyan kami ng pagkakataon na makapag-trabaho ulit," said Jean at last Friday's press conference held in Quezon City. 

She noted how little has changed on Bea since they first worked together on the 2003 drama "Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay." At 13, Bea was introduced as the love team partner of John Lloyd Cruz on the show. 

The following year in 2004, Bea and Jean played mother and daughter on the first lead romantic TV starrer of John Lloyd and Bea titled "It Might Be You." 

"Walang pinagbago si Bea. Same pa rin. Magaling naman na siya noon, mas lalo siyang magaling ngayon,” Jean noted.

Bea, meanwhile, remembered how it was working with Jean. The seasoned actress is known for her dramatic acting chops. 

“Nu'ng sinampal niya ako, sabi ko, ‘Nakabalik na nga pala si Miss Jean Garcia sa buhay ko,’" Bea said. "Namiss ko ‘yung intensity nu'ng sampal ni Miss Jean."

Bea commended Jean as a professional actress who made their "physical" scenes less challenging to shoot. The actresses shared their relief because they know how to handle intense scenes that require them to physically slap, whether fake or real, each other. 

“Si Ms. Jean naman, she’s very professional as an actress. Marami kaming mga eksena dito na obviously very physical. Meron pang mga eksena na ilulublob niya ako sa dagat. Pero dahil nga she is Miss Jean Garcia, alam naman natin gaano siya kagaling, napag-uusapan naming kung paano madadaya ‘yung mga bagay-bagay na hindi mukhang fake sa screen,” Bea said.

“Buti na lang siya ‘yung ka-eksena ko kasi feeling ko mas masasaktan ako. Maganda na meron kaming dialogue before namin ginagawa ‘yung mga eksena,” she added.

Jean agreed, saying that she and Bea aim to deliver their scenes as flawlessly as possible so they would only film them once. 

"As much as possible, maiwasan namin magka-sakitan. Protektahan ko siya, pino-protektahan niya rin ako. Kailangan talaga communication eh para hindi pupuwedeng gagawin lang namin kung ano ‘yung sinabi ni direk, pero kami mismong artista, makipag-usap ka. Paano namin gagawin 'yung eksena na as much as possible, hindi tayo kailangan magka-sakitan," Jean said. 

RELATED: 'Generous, gracious': Bea Alonzo on working with Carla Abellana on their 1st show 

vuukle comment

BEA ALONZO

JEAN GARCIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
David Foster, Katharine Mcphee share love story: Life is a very crazy thing

David Foster, Katharine Mcphee share love story: Life is a very crazy thing

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Besides SB19’s Stell’s scene-stealing interpretation of All By Myself, another highlight of Canadian hitmaker,...
Entertainment
fbtw
William turns 42: Taylor Swift takes selfie with Prince William, George, Charlotte

William turns 42: Taylor Swift takes selfie with Prince William, George, Charlotte

By Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift got the London-leg of her "Eras" tour off to a good start, with the UK's Prince William posting a backstage picture...
Entertainment
fbtw
William turns 42: Taylor Swift takes selfie with Prince William, George, Charlotte

William turns 42: Taylor Swift takes selfie with Prince William, George, Charlotte

By Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift got the London-leg of her "Eras" tour off to a good start, with the UK's Prince William posting a backstage picture...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;I ask for the real one&rsquo;: Rhian Ramos shares trivia about her slapping scenes
play
Exclusive

‘I ask for the real one’: Rhian Ramos shares trivia about her slapping scenes

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
“Evil - the most evil that you have ever seen,” such was how Rhian Ramos described her character in the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this July 2024

Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this July 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Though a certain Merc with a Mouth is on everyone's watchlist, there are plenty of exciting things to add before Marvel's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dani Barretto pregnant with 2nd child, a baby boy

Dani Barretto pregnant with 2nd child, a baby boy

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Content creator and entrepreneur Dani Barretto is expecting her second child with husband Xavi Panlilio after their four-year-old...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fete de la Musique begins 30th year in the Philippines on high note

Fete de la Musique begins 30th year in the Philippines on high note

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Fluctuating weather did not stop Filipinos from enjoying the kick-off of Fete de la Musique Philippines 2024, the event's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza reveals David Licauco once followed a girl in South Korea

Barbie Forteza reveals David Licauco once followed a girl in South Korea

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Barbie Forteza revealed that her love team partner David Licauco is a hopeless romantic. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with