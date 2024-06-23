From ABS to GMA: Bea Alonzo, Jean Garcia reunited on 'Widows' War'

Jean Garcia (left) and Bea Alonzo (right) reunite on the GMA-7 show 'Widows' War.'

MANILA, Philippines — Jean Garcia admitted that when she heard that Bea Alonzo had moved to GMA-7, she was hoping she could work with the actress after they had worked on two notable shows on ABS-CBN.

Jean plays the mother of Rafael Rosell's character, who is the husband of Bea, on the upcoming mystery thriller drama "Widows' War." The show also stars Carla Abellana.

"Honestly, nu'ng nandito na siya sa GMA, at the back of my mind, sana maka-trabaho ko siya. Bigyan kami ng pagkakataon na makapag-trabaho ulit," said Jean at last Friday's press conference held in Quezon City.

She noted how little has changed on Bea since they first worked together on the 2003 drama "Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay." At 13, Bea was introduced as the love team partner of John Lloyd Cruz on the show.

The following year in 2004, Bea and Jean played mother and daughter on the first lead romantic TV starrer of John Lloyd and Bea titled "It Might Be You."

"Walang pinagbago si Bea. Same pa rin. Magaling naman na siya noon, mas lalo siyang magaling ngayon,” Jean noted.

Bea, meanwhile, remembered how it was working with Jean. The seasoned actress is known for her dramatic acting chops.

“Nu'ng sinampal niya ako, sabi ko, ‘Nakabalik na nga pala si Miss Jean Garcia sa buhay ko,’" Bea said. "Namiss ko ‘yung intensity nu'ng sampal ni Miss Jean."

Bea commended Jean as a professional actress who made their "physical" scenes less challenging to shoot. The actresses shared their relief because they know how to handle intense scenes that require them to physically slap, whether fake or real, each other.

“Si Ms. Jean naman, she’s very professional as an actress. Marami kaming mga eksena dito na obviously very physical. Meron pang mga eksena na ilulublob niya ako sa dagat. Pero dahil nga she is Miss Jean Garcia, alam naman natin gaano siya kagaling, napag-uusapan naming kung paano madadaya ‘yung mga bagay-bagay na hindi mukhang fake sa screen,” Bea said.

“Buti na lang siya ‘yung ka-eksena ko kasi feeling ko mas masasaktan ako. Maganda na meron kaming dialogue before namin ginagawa ‘yung mga eksena,” she added.

Jean agreed, saying that she and Bea aim to deliver their scenes as flawlessly as possible so they would only film them once.

"As much as possible, maiwasan namin magka-sakitan. Protektahan ko siya, pino-protektahan niya rin ako. Kailangan talaga communication eh para hindi pupuwedeng gagawin lang namin kung ano ‘yung sinabi ni direk, pero kami mismong artista, makipag-usap ka. Paano namin gagawin 'yung eksena na as much as possible, hindi tayo kailangan magka-sakitan," Jean said.

RELATED: 'Generous, gracious': Bea Alonzo on working with Carla Abellana on their 1st show