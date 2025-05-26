^

Remulla to seek ICC nod for Duterte's oath as Davao mayor

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 2:15pm
Remulla to seek ICC nod for Duterte's oath as Davao mayor
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla (left) and detained former President Rodrigo Duterte (right)
Jonvic Remulla via Facebook; Screenshot of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the International Criminal Court via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said he would seek permission from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to allow a consul to administer the oath of office to former President Rodrigo Duterte, who was elected mayor of Davao City despite being detained in the Netherlands.

“We recognize the victory of former President PRD. Siya ang diniklara ng Comelec na mayor. Na-proclaim siya a day after elections, overwhelming mandate,” Remulla told reporters on Monday, May 26.

Duterte, who garnered 662,630 votes in the mayoral race, was declared the winner by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) the day after the elections. His son, Baste Duterte, won the vice mayoralty race with 651,356 votes.

Remulla affirmed that the government recognizes Duterte as the duly elected mayor of Davao City, despite his current detention.

“You need to be physically present. So in the capacity that he can’t serve, the Vice Mayor will take over,” Remulla said, referring to Duterte’s inability to take his oath in person.

Duterte submitted his certificate of candidacy in October 2024. Not having been convicted, he remained legally eligible to run for mayor—a position he held multiple times before his presidency.

His arrest on March 11, 2025, over alleged crimes against humanity linked to drug war killings, kept him from campaigning in person. A standee often appeared in his place at events.

Remulla played a role in facilitating the former president's arrest in March 2025, when Duterte was then flown to the Hague, in the Netherlands, for detention.

What rules say. According to the Omnibus Election Code, an elected official must take their oath of office within six months of being proclaimed. Failure or refusal to do so would render the position vacant.

Legal expert Rodel Taton, dean of the San Sebastian Graduate School of Law, argued that if the failure to assume office is due to circumstances beyond the official’s control, Comelec may suspend the oath requirement.

2025 ELECTIONS

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

JONVIC REMULLA

RODRIGO DUTERTE
