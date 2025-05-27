Viva denies Julia Barretto deleted Gerald Anderson's photos

Jason Paul Laxamana directed Between Maybes, the film that paired Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson for the first time.

MANILA, Philippines — Julia Barretto, through her handler at her talent agency Viva Entertainment, denied that the actress has deleted her photos of Gerald Anderson on social media.

In a text message to Philstar.com, Julia's handler from Viva said that Julia's photos with Gerald on Instagram are "still intact."

Separation rumors between the two actors sparked after social media users noticed that they do not post each other on their social media accounts like they used to do.

Julia recently posted travel photos in different places without Gerald, while the actor posted motorcycle ride photos and his resort in Zambales.

In Marjorie Barretto's birthday celebration last week, Gerald was also not seen in the photos.

He, however, commented on Marjorie's post, saying: "Happy birthday, Tita."

Marjorie then thanked Gerald.

