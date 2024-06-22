'Generous, gracious': Bea Alonzo on working with Carla Abellana on their 1st show

'Widows' War' lead stars Carla Abellana (left) and Bea Alonzo (right) flank director Zig Dulay during their show's grand press conference held in Matrix Creation Events in Diliman, Quezon City, on June 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Carla Abellana finally got her wish to work with Bea, whom she admitted to being starstruck by. Bea, in turn, praised her co-star.

Carla and Bea lead the cast of the upcoming mystery drama thriller "Widows' War," set to replace "My Guardian Alien" on July 1.

They are former best friends who will find themselves at odds with each other. Their situation compounds as their families quarrel, and they find themselves suspects in the deaths of their husbands, played by Rafael Rosell and Benjamin Alves.

Bea, as the seasoned one in doing TV dramas, said it will be her first time working on the genre both on TV and the silver screen. She is equally excited to do another first: working on a drama with Carla.

Carla previously appeared on Bea's YouTube vlog, but the series will be the longer time that they will be working with each other on set.

"I'm glad na finally naka-trabaho ko na si Carla because she is very professional, she's a generous actress. She's very gracious. Sinasabi ko ito sa kanya. I think she's a gentle soul, and I'm glad I got to know her better," Bea said during their show's grand press conference held yesterday in Quezon City.

Carla, meanwhile, reiterated what she had said in her previous interviews about Bea.

"Hanggang ngayon laging kong sinasabi kapag meron kaming eksena nasta-starstruck pa rin ho ako sa kanya. 'Yun po 'yung totoo. It's the truth.

"I think I mentioned one time po na hindi ko akalain na umabot sa ganitong point na talagang makaka-trabaho ko po siya, kasi for me, parang wishful thinking po 'yun noon," she said.

Like Bea, Carla has positive words for her co-star.

"She is everything I imagined her to be plus more. Napaka-passionate niya. She's dedicated to her craft, ultimo 'yung maliliit na detalye, alam po niya. Mabait po siya. Madali siyang pakisamahan. Wala pong reklamo. Very patient and, of course, napaka-husay po," said Carla.

She added that they did not have to adjust so much with each other when it comes to their acting techniques and processes.

"Right off the bat, wala namang kapaan. I wouldn't say naman na swak right away. Kumbaga, we didn't have such a hard time adjusting to each other's techniques, process, timing...

"But really, most of them talagang impromptu. Bigayan lang, which is ako, very grateful for that because, at least, hindi ko na kailangan mangapa masyado. Nag-click naman," Carla added.

