Marian Rivera approves Dingdong Dantes, Charo Santos' May-December affair film

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 2:43pm
Premiering on June 11 in cinemas nationwide, ‘Only We Know’ is topbilled by Charo Santos and Dingdong Dantes.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Dingdong Dantes revealed that his wife Marian Rivera approved his May-December affair movie with Charo Santos-Concio. 

During the press conference of their upcoming movie "Only We Know" last night, Dingdong said that Marian already watched the film. 

“Very, very happy. In fact, isa siya sa pinakaunang nakapanood ng final cut. At nu’ng ipinanood ko sa kanya 'yun, sobrang nagustuhan niya 'yung pelikula," he said. 

“Tinext niya si Direk Irene (Villamor) tapos sinabi niya she loves the film and maybe naka-relate raw siya as a woman. Ganu’n kalakas 'yung naging portrayal ng character ni Betty (Charo),” he added. 

Dingdong said that Marian wants everyone to watch the film as well.

“Nag-resonate sa kanya at ang wish nga niya ay sana mas maraming makapanood at sa cinema talaga siya ipalabas para iba 'yung magiging viewing experience,” he said. 

Charo then explained the meaning of the movie. 

“It is a story about love, however you want to define it. Love between two people – no labels. We learned how to not be afraid to go with the flow. It was about finding love in each other," she said. 

“It is only Betty and Ryan who can define the beautiful kind of relationship that they have,” she added. 

“It’s also a story about redefining labels. Ang interesting sa pelikula na ito ay babasagin nito ang kahulugan ng label na ‘kailangan pa ba natin ng label sa ganitong klaseng magandang samahan o kung ano man ang itatawag natin kung sa ano ang meron tayo?’,” Dingdong added. 

"Only We Know" will be in cinemas on June 11.

