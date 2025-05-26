^

Headlines

How underdogs upset midterm projections, defying pre-election surveys

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 6:24pm
How underdogs upset midterm projections, defying pre-election surveys
Senatorial candidates Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan, Heidi Mendoza, Luke Espiritu and Bonifacio Bosita
Philstar.com composite

MANILA, Philippines — The 2025 midterm elections produced surprise victories that defied projections, with former senators Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan securing Senate seats despite lagging in pre-election surveys.

They were not alone—several candidates, especially independents and those from progressive groups, outperformed expectations.

On May 26, pollster Pulse Asia released its final survey, conducted from May 6 to 8, just days before the elections. The survey had not been published earlier due to data processing delays.

The polling firm acknowledged in its report that multiple candidates surpassed their projected performance.

“Several candidates—mostly independents and those affiliated with progressive groups—received a higher share of total votes than their pre-election survey standings indicated,” Pulse Asia said.

Former Commission on Audit chief Heidi Mendoza posted the biggest margin between poll projection and actual votes. While Pulse Asia had pegged her support at 5.8%, she secured 15.7% of the vote, according to data from the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections—a 9.9-point gap.

Progressive labor lawyer Luke Espiritu comes second in exceeding expectations. Pulse projected that Espiritu would receive 4.4% of votes but garnered 7.2% on election day.

Insight, not prediction

Political scientist Cleve Arguelles, president and CEO of WR Numero Research, explained that surveys are not meant to predict or dictate election outcomes. Numerous factors—campaign resources, political networks, and voter context—shape results.

“Some assume that surveys alone dictate voter behavior, but this is a poor understanding of voters,” Arguelles told Philstar.com. “Voters still have their agency, and they come from different contexts that shape their behavior.”

He added that surveys could be similar to a church's endorsement or a celebrity's support. Partisan actors who tend to blame surveys oversimplify their purpose.

“Blaming surveys alone oversimplifies the real challenges of building viable newcomer and reformist candidacies in a highly unequal electoral field,” he said.

Why did underdogs defy expectations?

Arguelles pointed to the evolving media landscape. Traditional TV viewership has declined, while digital platforms have gained dominance, possibly disrupting the tried and tested political startegies.

“Many of today's voters—six in ten are millennials and Gen Zs—consume media in ways that are completely different from previous generations,” Arguelles said. “They're also on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, often following niche or independent content creators.”

Candidates like Mendoza and independent bet Col. Bosita already had sizable followings on social media.

Groundwork and messaging. Governance expert Gary Ador Dionisio, dean of the Benilde School of Diplomacy and Governance, observed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s "Alyansa" slate failed to organize effectively on the ground or tackle key issues.

He said this year’s elections were more issue-based, and candidates like Mendoza, Aquino and Pangilinan ran on credible public service records.

If the likes of Mendoza build on their current momentum—by strengthening their messaging and grassroots presence—they could be serious contenders in 2028.

Sociologist Athena Charanne Presto, meanwhile, said frontrunners in surveys—such as media personality Ben Tulfo, who consistently ranked in the top 12—may have become vulnerable to political attacks.

Still, she noted that surveys can affect outcomes in various ways, either by becoming targets or causing more supporters to rally behind them.

Presto said that even though candidates like Espiritu are not officially aligned with opposition figure Leni Robredo, they likely benefited from support within the "Pink Movement."

Espiritu and Mendoza ultimately outperformed figures like incumbent senator Francis Tolentino and TV host Willie Revillame. Mendoza, in particular, emphasized her anti-corruption stance—an effective message amid growing public frustration over the high cost of living and perceived government excess.

“There’s no single formula for winning votes,” Presto told Philstar.com. “They also have to trust the electorate. The electorate will see what they've done, who they are, what they want to do, what they're trying to do, and the kinds of politicking involved in the Philippines.”

No clean 'awakening'

Arguelles, Dionisio and Presto all agreed that interpreting the results as a collective political awakening would be premature.

Presto cautioned that barriers to political choice remain—including vote-buying, election-related violence and voter intimidation. After all, at the local level, any political dynasties still retained power.

Still, Dionisio said the elections mark an opening for new leaders to emerge and challenge the status quo.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

EXPLAINER

PULSE ASIA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US travel advisory for Philippines slammed

US travel advisory for Philippines slammed

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez yesterday protested the strong advisory issued by the United States cautioning Americans...
Headlines
fbtw
One of Harry Roque's co-accused in qualified trafficking case arrested &mdash; PNP

One of Harry Roque's co-accused in qualified trafficking case arrested — PNP

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Police have arrested one of the 49 co-accused of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Cassandra Ong in the qualified...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP impeachment trial won&rsquo;t derail Senate tasks&rsquo;

‘VP impeachment trial won’t derail Senate tasks’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The coming Senate impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte will not interfere with the regular legislative duties...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte bid to disqualify ICC judges opposed

Duterte bid to disqualify ICC judges opposed

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
A deputy prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has opposed former president Rodrigo Duterte’s plea to...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara departs for Qatar, Netherlands

Sara departs for Qatar, Netherlands

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte departs today for Qatar and later the Netherlands where she is scheduled to meet with the Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More heads still to roll &ndash; Bersamin

More heads still to roll – Bersamin

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
The ongoing reorganization of President Marcos could affect more officials and appointees, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin...
Headlines
fbtw
Jinggoy&rsquo;s son, nephew beaten in Boracay

Jinggoy’s son, nephew beaten in Boracay

By Jennifer Rendon | 18 hours ago
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s son Julian and nephew Jefferelly Vitug were beaten up early Saturday morning on Boracay Island...
Headlines
fbtw
Global unity urged vs dangers of AI

Global unity urged vs dangers of AI

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez has warned of the growing dangers posed by artificial intelligence being weaponized to spread...
Headlines
fbtw
DOST chief: Pinoys should embrace AI

DOST chief: Pinoys should embrace AI

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
In this day and age, even senior citizens should be empowered to learn the basics of artificial intelligence.
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers sign manifesto of support for Speaker

Lawmakers sign manifesto of support for Speaker

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez is likely to retain his position coming into the 20th Congress, following a manifesto of support...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with