'Becky to my Sarah': Camille Prats, Angelica Panganiban reunite anew

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity childhood buddies Camille Prats and Angelica Panganiban were reunited recently.

In her Instagram account, Camille posted photos with her and Angelica together with their kids Nala and Bean.

"The Becky to my Sarah, the Nikka to my Rosalie and the Jelai to my Roni," Camille captioned the post, mentioning their characters in "Sarah, Ang Munting Prinsesa," "Ang Pulubi at Ang Prinsesa" and "G-Mik."

"From childhood besties to raising little versions of ourselves — what a surreal and beautiful full-circle moment," she added.

Camille said that she's always grateful for her friendship with Angelica.

"Grateful for the gift of friendship that grows through every season of life. Happy to see you always sis," she said.

"Looking forward to our long overdue chika and the launch of your theater show!" she added.

