^

Entertainment

Barbie Forteza reveals David Licauco once followed a girl in South Korea

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 11:30am
Barbie Forteza reveals David Licauco once followed a girl in South Korea
Barbie Forteza and David Licauco
Sparkle GMA Artist via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Barbie Forteza revealed that her love team partner David Licauco is a hopeless romantic.

During the media conference for their upcoming movie "That Kind of Love" produced by Pocket Media Films, Barbie said David once followed a girl to South Korea to surprise her. 

"Alam niyo, sa totoo lang, 'yung pinag-usapan namin ni David, mas hopeless romantic siya kesa sa akin,” Barbie said. 

"May babae siyang sinundan sa Korea, ibang level. Na hindi alam ng girl, sinurprise niya ang girl. Nagpunta siya ng Korea, may dala siyang rose. Ganun ang level ng love ng taong ‘to," she added. 

WATCH: Barbie Forteza, David Licauco in 'That Kind of Love'

The media then asked David if he is currently in a relationship right now. 

He, however, said that he is having anxiety attacks because he is overwhelmed by the number of media members who attended the press conference. 

Barbie then came to his rescue. 

"Naiintindihan ko naman dahil ako, noong nag-uumpisa ako sa industriya, 'di ba, nakaka-culture shock nga naman. Ang dami agad na gustong malaman ng mga tao about me," she said. 

"And siyempre, knowing him, he’s a very private person. I see how much it’s overwhelming for him. Since mas matagal na ako sa industriya, gusto ko siyang tulungan since love team naman kami," she added. 

Directed by Catherine Camarillo, written by Ellis Catrina and distributed by Regal Entertainment, “That Kind of Love” will be shown in cinemas on July 10. It also stars Al Tantay, Arlene Muhlach, Jef Gaitan, Divine Aucina, Ivan Carpiet and Kaila Estrada. — Video from Sparkle YouTube channel

RELATEDBarbie Forteza, David Licauco debut movie 'That Kind of Love' teaser released

vuukle comment

BARBIE FORTEZA

DAVID LICAUCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;I ask for the real one&rsquo;: Rhian Ramos shares trivia about her slapping scenes
play
Exclusive

‘I ask for the real one’: Rhian Ramos shares trivia about her slapping scenes

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Evil - the most evil that you have ever seen,” such was how Rhian Ramos described her character in the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez finally admits relationship with Herbert Bautista

Ruffa Gutierrez finally admits relationship with Herbert Bautista

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez finally admitted her relationship with actor Herbert Bautista.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu 'getting closer' to Paulo Avelino

Kim Chiu 'getting closer' to Paulo Avelino

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu said that she and love team partner Paulo Avelino's friendship are getting closer. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Never give up on love&rsquo;: Kyline Alcantara confirms date with Kobe Paras, but what&rsquo;s the real score?
play
Exclusive

‘Never give up on love’: Kyline Alcantara confirms date with Kobe Paras, but what’s the real score?

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
She clarified that she did not feel “caged” whenever she was in a relationship.
Entertainment
fbtw
Pauleen Luna gives it her all for motherhood

Pauleen Luna gives it her all for motherhood

By MJ Marfori | 13 hours ago
When asked about how Pauleen Luna is doing as a second-time mom, she answers, ‘I’m a pump princess.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pauleen Luna shares life with new baby, explains why Mochi is last baby with Vic Sotto
play
Exclusive

Pauleen Luna shares life with new baby, explains why Mochi is last baby with Vic Sotto

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
TV host Pauleen Luna-Sotto does not want to try to have a baby boy with husband Vic Sotto anymore.
Entertainment
fbtw
Pauleen Luna-Sotto slams Internet user questioning Tali&rsquo;s teeth

Pauleen Luna-Sotto slams Internet user questioning Tali’s teeth

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
TV host Pauleen Luna-Sotto talked back to an Internet user nit-picking on the teeth of Tali, Pauleen’s firstborn with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Arnold Clavio begins therapy after suffering from stroke

Arnold Clavio begins therapy after suffering from stroke

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
GMA-7 broadcaster Arnold Clavio began his therapy after suffering from hemorrhagic stroke. 
Entertainment
fbtw
K-drama concert to perform music from ''Crash Landing on You,' 'Descendants of the Sun'

K-drama concert to perform music from ''Crash Landing on You,' 'Descendants of the Sun'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Just a few from the K-drama lineup are popular shows like "Crash Landing on You," "Descendants of the Sun," "Goblin,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ronnie Liang, Harry Roque's viral video resurfaces

Ronnie Liang, Harry Roque's viral video resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A video clip of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Ronnie Liang and former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has r...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with