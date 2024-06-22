Barbie Forteza reveals David Licauco once followed a girl in South Korea

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Barbie Forteza revealed that her love team partner David Licauco is a hopeless romantic.

During the media conference for their upcoming movie "That Kind of Love" produced by Pocket Media Films, Barbie said David once followed a girl to South Korea to surprise her.

"Alam niyo, sa totoo lang, 'yung pinag-usapan namin ni David, mas hopeless romantic siya kesa sa akin,” Barbie said.

"May babae siyang sinundan sa Korea, ibang level. Na hindi alam ng girl, sinurprise niya ang girl. Nagpunta siya ng Korea, may dala siyang rose. Ganun ang level ng love ng taong ‘to," she added.

WATCH: Barbie Forteza, David Licauco in 'That Kind of Love'

The media then asked David if he is currently in a relationship right now.

He, however, said that he is having anxiety attacks because he is overwhelmed by the number of media members who attended the press conference.

Barbie then came to his rescue.

"Naiintindihan ko naman dahil ako, noong nag-uumpisa ako sa industriya, 'di ba, nakaka-culture shock nga naman. Ang dami agad na gustong malaman ng mga tao about me," she said.

"And siyempre, knowing him, he’s a very private person. I see how much it’s overwhelming for him. Since mas matagal na ako sa industriya, gusto ko siyang tulungan since love team naman kami," she added.

Directed by Catherine Camarillo, written by Ellis Catrina and distributed by Regal Entertainment, “That Kind of Love” will be shown in cinemas on July 10. It also stars Al Tantay, Arlene Muhlach, Jef Gaitan, Divine Aucina, Ivan Carpiet and Kaila Estrada. — Video from Sparkle YouTube channel

