Heart Evangelista returning to silver screen after almost a decade with new international movie

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista is making a comeback to the big screen after nearly a decade with the international film "Infamous 6."

Heart confirmed she was set to appear in the upcoming Anthony Hickox film by sharing a still on her Instagram story.

A teaser for the movie was also shown at the recently concluded Toycon 2024 held in SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

In the cast with Heart are Lorena Andrea from "Warrior Nun" and "The Little Mermaid," Emmy winner Armand Assante, Alana Boden from "Uncharted," Jemma Dallender, Alexandre Nguyen, Keli Price, and British-Filipino Ocean Navarro.

Heart's last movie appearances were Viva Films' "Trophy Wife" and "Felix Manalo" from 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Her television appearances are more recent with 2022's "I Left My Heart in Sorsogon" and "Bling Empire."

The film announcement comes on the heels of Heart's recent appointment as president of the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. following her husband Chiz Escudero succeeding fellow senator Migz Zubiri as Senate President.

